Kiana Williams scored 22 points in helping No. 6 Stanford escape with a 72-64 victory over visiting USC on Friday night.

Alanna Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Cardinal (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) won their fifth straight since losing at Gonzaga.

Minyon Moore scored 13 points to lead the Trojans (10-3, 0-2), who have lost three of their past four. Kayla Overbeck matched her season-high with 10 points.

DiJonai Carrington added 14 points and seven rebounds for Stanford, which beat USC for the eighth consecutive time.

Neither team shot particularly well. A late flurry of makes allowed Stanford to finish above 40 percent and the Trojans were held below 38 percent.

Stanford outscored the Trojans 12-7 to open the fourth quarter, with Williams making a layup to push the lead to 66-54.

The Cardinal scored the final eight points of the third, highlighted by a steal and layup by Lacie Hull at the buzzer, to take a 54-47 advantage into the final quarter.

Stanford led by seven points near the end of the first quarter, the largest lead for either team through three quarters.

USC took a 33-31 lead into the intermission.

NOTES: Stanford 6-3 sophomore Maya Dodson (left foot) joined 6-0 freshman Lexie Hull (stress reaction) and senior guard Marta Sniezek (thumb) on the injured list. Junior guard Anna Wilson returned from an injury. ... Nadia Fingall had to leave the game with an apparent right leg injury early in the third quarter. She returned to the court in the fourth quarter only to leave the game with an apparent left leg injury moments later.

UCLA 84, No. 18 Cal 79, OT

Michaela Onyenwere scored 29 points and forced overtime with a putback, and visiting UCLA led from the opening basket of the extra period to beat No. 18 Cal on Friday night.

The Bruins (9-5, 2-0 Pac-12) scored the first five points of overtime and held on from there, making all six free throws in the final 24 seconds to counter a 3 by Asha Thomas that cut the Golden Bears’ deficit to 80-79.

Kennedy Burke chipped in 19 points and Lajahna Drummer had 14 points and nine rebounds for UCLA.

The Bruins led by 12 early in the third quarter, but Cal (9-3, 0-1) closed the period with a 19-5 run to take a 55-53 lead going into a fourth quarter in which neither team led by more than four.

Kristine Anigwe had 32 points and 14 rebounds for the