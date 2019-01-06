Kane scores twice as Sharks cool off Lightning

SAN JOSE — With three defensemen sidelined by injury, the San Jose Sharks found a way to derail the hottest team in the NHL.

Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson logged heavy minutes, charging the Sharks 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at SAP Center Saturday night by combining for five assists.

The win snapped the Lightning’s point streak at 16 games, marking the team’s first regulation loss since Nov. 27. The Sharks also ended Nikita Kucherov’s point streak at 12 games, keeping him off the shot clock while handing him a minus-4 rating. The Lightning’s forward had picked up 27 points during his streak.

Making the win more impressive is the fact that the Sharks shut down the Lightning’s high-octane offense while playing without Justin Braun, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Radim Simek, who all suffered injuries this week. As a result, Jacob Middleton made his NHL debut after getting recalled from the AHL Barracuda on Saturday. Tim Heed suited up for his fourth game of the season and Joakim Ryan played in just his third game since Dec. 2.

The Sharks placed Braun on injured reserve Saturday as he suffered a right-knee injury in the Sharks’ 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Vlasic also left that game with an undisclosed injury and Simek received a concussion on a questionable hit from Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett on Monday.

Evander Kane gave the Sharks an insurance goal by scoring the 200th of his career at 5:18 of the third. With two goals on the night, Kane’s now recorded 13 points in his last 14 games.

Martin Jones made 18 saves in a winning effort.

The Sharks will return to action against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center Monday, playing the second game of a three-game homestand.