Empire notes: Basketball realignment wins praise

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 8, 2019, 9:41PM
This story has been updated.

The results have been the same, but Cardinal Newman girls basketball coach Monica Mertle said she likes the new North Bay League configuration.

Her Cardinals, who have not dropped a league game since January of 2014, are in the tougher Oak Division of the NBL, which means the only new team Cardinal Newman faces is Analy. But Mertle credits league officials with mixing it up.

“I really like it,” she said. “I think it’s great. I like the fact that we did something different. I think it’s important that we are progressing, it keeps things fresh.”

And then there is this: “I like the fact that there are less league games. We get four more nonleague games,” she said. “We can go out and play in some showcases, which is important in our program, play in front of college coaches and play in some cool events.”

Oak Division soccer kicks off

It begins Wednesday.

Perhaps more than any other sport, the North Bay League reconfiguration changed the look of boys soccer.

The NBL-Oak race kicks off Wednesday as preseason favorite Montgomery travels to Healdsburg to take on the Greyhounds at 6 p.m.

The Vikings, paced by senior Alan “Momo” Soto and junior Zack Batchelder, with two and four goals, respectively, are 7-0-2 overall. They tied Vintage 1-1 on Dec. 10 and tied Berkeley 3-3 on Thursday. The ’Hounds are 2-2-2 heading into league play.

Crushers gems of VVAL so far

Over in the Vine Valley Athletic League, the Vintage Crushers have already established themselves as the team to beat in boys soccer.

The Crushers tied a very talented Montgomery team after beating Santa Rosa 1-0 Dec. 4 and Rancho Cotate 2-1 two days later.

The Petaluma Trojans (3-1-3 overall) played the Crushers to a 2-2 tie Thursday.

Old rivalry, new look

The Casa Grande boys basketball team, 1-2 in Vine Valley Athletic League play, travels across town to Petaluma High’s gym 7 p.m. Friday to take on the Trojans in this old rivalry, which is now new to the VVAL.

The Trojans are 5-10 overall but 2-0 in the VVAL after beating Justin-Siena 48-42 before the break and Vintage 72-52 on Friday.

The Trojans hope to keep their league record clean through Wednesday’s showdown with the 3-0 Wolves of American Canyon. Casa is 8-8 overall and managed a better result against Vintage, losing 50-45, than Petaluma. Casa fell 45-26 to American Canyon on Friday.

Third time’s a charm?

What seemed like moments after she signed on in the fall of 2016 to play basketball for the University of San Francisco, class of 2017 Cardinal Newman grad Hailey Vice-Neat learned that Dons head coach Jennifer Azzi was stepping down.

So Vice-Neat instead headed to Boise State, where she played her freshman season. She’s now at Seattle University, where she is signed on to play next season. Because of transfer rules, the 6-foot-3 forward cannot compete for the Redhawks in 2018-19.

Peterson goes national

Healdsburg High senior Gabby Peterson can add one more honor to her final high school running season.

The Oregon State-bound runner was ranked 59th in the nation for the fall cross country season by DyeStat. Peterson, who ran to a dominating win in the CIF state cross country Division 5 race in November, finished fifth in the Foot Locker West Region race and 23rd in the national race on Dec. 8.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com.

