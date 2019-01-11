s
Benefield: Santa Rosa Junior College men's basketball team aiming high

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 10, 2019, 9:57PM
If You Go

Who: Sierra College at Santa Rosa Junior College

What: Big 8 men’s basketball

Where: Haehl Pavilion, SRJC

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

The mood was not happy in Haehl Pavilion at Santa Rosa Junior College on Wednesday. The Bear Cubs men’s basketball team lost their first Big 8 contest since Feb. 14, 2017 on Tuesday night, so Wednesday’s practice had a little bit of that come-to-Jesus vibe to it. It wasn’t just the loss, it was the way they lost — blowing a 19-point second-half lead to a 2-2 Cosumnes River squad.

So there was running. There was some barking. There was a lot of on-court chatter.

But there was also hope.

When sophomore Skylar Chavez (who stands at 6-feet-5 when both feet are firmly planted on the ground) elevates, the frenetic pace seems to slow, the chatter seems to quiet and the nine other players on the court pivot to watch the ball take flight from Chavez’s hand.

A touch dramatic? Maybe. But that’s a hint of what it looks like, watching Chavez shoot the basketball.

The sophomore out of Drake High in San Anselmo and the defending Big 8 Player of the Year has evolved from last year’s sharpest shooter on the Big 8 champion Bear Cubs squad into the most prolific scorer 19-year head coach Craig McMillan has ever had.

“He’s gotten a little bit stronger, a lot more confident, a little smarter,” McMillan said. “He’s gotten better all around.”

Which is a statement that might strike fear in the hearts of the Bear Cubs’ Big 8 foes. But Chavez is indeed better this year than last.

Last season he averaged 19.7 points per game to go with nearly seven rebounds and 1.6 assists.

This year? He’s averaging 28 points per game, nearly 8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

“He takes charge a lot more, too,” McMillan said. “Last year he was kind of content to let other people do it. He knows how important he is to this team.”

He’s had to take charge. This team is younger than last year’s group and it’s a squad that is still finding its way while working to an impressive 12-4 record.

“I think raw talent-wise, we are comparable (to last year’s team). Last year we had a more veteran group, made fewer mistakes, were better defensively across the board. We were a little farther along,” McMillan said.

On Wednesday, McMillan was trying to find a silver lining in letting a 19-point lead to a 2-2 team slip away.

“Hopefully, we can get better because of it,” McMillan said. “What’s going to be a telling sign is how we come out (Friday night).”

The Bear Cubs host Sierra College (6-10 overall, 2-2 in the Big 8) Friday at 5:30 p.m.

While the Bear Cubs are working on eliminating mistakes and improving efficiency on offense, much of their future this season likely rests precariously on one of the smallest cogs in the Chavez machine: His big toe.

Hampered by turf toe since mid-November, Chavez has iced it, he’s rested it; he’s gotten a cortisone shot, but it continued to hurt. It got to the point where the only option was a seemingly bad one: Rest.

“I haven’t sat out a basketball game in a while. It was definitely tough,” he said of a three-game stint on the bench last month while his achy toe took a breather from daily pounding.

What brought some levity to the situation was his rehab regimen. What exactly does toe rehab look like?

“I look hilarious,” he said. “I’ll be in the training room and just lay out a towel and I’ll just do toe curls on it. I look like a fool because it really doesn’t seem like I’m doing anything.”

But then he gets to move to the marbles.

“I pick up marbles with my toes,” he said. “It’s a fun little game.”

He missed all three games of the Bear Cubs’ Kris Kringle Invitational in December. But that time on the sideline had its benefits.

“You definitely get a bird’s-eye view of what’s going on in the game, so I could kind of see the kind of the stuff that you can’t really see when you are in the middle of the game,” he said. “You can recognize the kind of stuff that we need to do or things that are open.”

And fortunately for the Bear Cubs, with Chavez on the bench, sophomore Ryan Perez went on a tear, scoring 15 points in the 76-55 win against Redwoods, 29 in the 72-70 win over Feather River and exploding for a career-high 43 in the Bear Cubs’ 105-101 overtime loss to Cañada.

On the season, the Petaluma High grad is averaging more than 16 points per game.

After that, it’s freshmen Damian Wallace, Nick Cole and Atmar Mundu with eight points a piece per game, and sophomore Jayson McMillan and freshmen Ahmad Chambers and Landon Courtman, all with about five points per game.

“It’s kind of by committee,” McMillan said of the team’s contribution to their 12-4 record. “Damian Wallace has played very well at times. Nick Cole has had some big games. We have a solid group.”

When I asked Chavez what the goals are for this group, his answer was quick.

“State. Definitely,” he said. “We have a good chance to win state.”

But he also acknowledged some work needs to be done to get there.

“We’ve got some younger guys. We had a lot of sophomores last year. In terms of where we were last year, our execution this year, we need to work on that a little bit more,” he said.

“It’s no hurry, it’s a long season,” he said. “We are not even halfway through and then we’ve got playoffs, but I’m not worried. But we do kind of have to get that stuff down and progress from there.”

And Chavez likes the crew they’ve got.

“Talent-wise, our ceiling is pretty high. We have a lot of potential.”

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud,“Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

