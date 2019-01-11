The mood was not happy in Haehl Pavilion at Santa Rosa Junior College on Wednesday. The Bear Cubs men’s basketball team lost their first Big 8 contest since Feb. 14, 2017 on Tuesday night, so Wednesday’s practice had a little bit of that come-to-Jesus vibe to it. It wasn’t just the loss, it was the way they lost — blowing a 19-point second-half lead to a 2-2 Cosumnes River squad.

So there was running. There was some barking. There was a lot of on-court chatter.

But there was also hope.

When sophomore Skylar Chavez (who stands at 6-feet-5 when both feet are firmly planted on the ground) elevates, the frenetic pace seems to slow, the chatter seems to quiet and the nine other players on the court pivot to watch the ball take flight from Chavez’s hand.

A touch dramatic? Maybe. But that’s a hint of what it looks like, watching Chavez shoot the basketball.

The sophomore out of Drake High in San Anselmo and the defending Big 8 Player of the Year has evolved from last year’s sharpest shooter on the Big 8 champion Bear Cubs squad into the most prolific scorer 19-year head coach Craig McMillan has ever had.

“He’s gotten a little bit stronger, a lot more confident, a little smarter,” McMillan said. “He’s gotten better all around.”

Which is a statement that might strike fear in the hearts of the Bear Cubs’ Big 8 foes. But Chavez is indeed better this year than last.

Last season he averaged 19.7 points per game to go with nearly seven rebounds and 1.6 assists.

This year? He’s averaging 28 points per game, nearly 8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

“He takes charge a lot more, too,” McMillan said. “Last year he was kind of content to let other people do it. He knows how important he is to this team.”

He’s had to take charge. This team is younger than last year’s group and it’s a squad that is still finding its way while working to an impressive 12-4 record.

“I think raw talent-wise, we are comparable (to last year’s team). Last year we had a more veteran group, made fewer mistakes, were better defensively across the board. We were a little farther along,” McMillan said.

On Wednesday, McMillan was trying to find a silver lining in letting a 19-point lead to a 2-2 team slip away.

“Hopefully, we can get better because of it,” McMillan said. “What’s going to be a telling sign is how we come out (Friday night).”

The Bear Cubs host Sierra College (6-10 overall, 2-2 in the Big 8) Friday at 5:30 p.m.

While the Bear Cubs are working on eliminating mistakes and improving efficiency on offense, much of their future this season likely rests precariously on one of the smallest cogs in the Chavez machine: His big toe.

Hampered by turf toe since mid-November, Chavez has iced it, he’s rested it; he’s gotten a cortisone shot, but it continued to hurt. It got to the point where the only option was a seemingly bad one: Rest.

“I haven’t sat out a basketball game in a while. It was definitely tough,” he said of a three-game stint on the bench last month while his achy toe took a breather from daily pounding.