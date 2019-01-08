SANTA CLARA - The champions assembled themselves at the podium, barely containing their joy. From left to right, it was Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive player of the game Trevor Lawrence and defensive player of the game Trayvon Mullen.

The bookends both wore caps that read “2019 NATIONAL CHAMPS” — a title the Tigers had just earned with a stunning 44-16 victory over Alabama. But Lawrence, the 19-year-old quarterback, removed his hat. Better to show off his luxurious blond mane, a head of hair that, combined with Lawrence’s long face and stoner grin, made him look like the gridiron version of Jeff Spicoli from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

We are used to seeing college athletes grow up before our eyes. Over the course of a couple seasons, they evolve from exuberant boys into capable young men. Somehow, Lawrence had done it in a single evening.

His accelerated growth spurt was the factor that eliminated any chance the mighty Crimson Tide might have had at a comeback. And his coach took stock. When a reporter asked Lawrence after the game what the victory meant to him, Swinney turned toward his quarterback, beaming, and slapped him on the thigh. He looked more like Lawrence’s proud uncle than his coach.

On Clemson’s first three possessions, Lawrence had looked like a freshman. Which he is, of course. And not a redshirt, but a true freshman. A year earlier he was playing for Cartersville High School in Georgia. Lawrence turned 19 last October. He didn’t take over the starting job for the Tigers until they faced Syracuse in the fifth game of the season.

When the first quarter drew to a close Monday, Lawrence had completed 2 of 7 passes for 70 yards. He did lead the Tigers to a touchdown on one of those early possessions, helping them to a surprising 14-13 lead. But the one big throw he made, albeit a good one, was directed to a wide-open receiver for a 62-yard gain. A lot of kids could have made that throw.

Or at least that’s how I saw it. Lawrence wouldn’t cop to a rough start.

“It might have looked that way, but I didn’t really feel up and down,” he said. “I feel like we had a good plan and we knew what we were doing, and obviously every game there’s some adjustments, especially when they come out doing some stuff a little different than you might think they will.”

Lawrence became something of a sensation this year as he piloted Clemson to a 15-0 record, and with good reason. But his team is loaded with firepower on both sides of the ball. Was he really the spark? I doubted it when I watched the Tigers beat Notre Dame in a national semifinal. Lawrence’s teammates seemed to elevate him more than vice-versa in that one.

He certainly didn’t beat the Crimson Tide on his own. The Clemson offensive line was brilliant (Lawrence wasn’t sacked once, and was barely touched all night), and his receivers, particularly freshman Justyn Ross, were glue-fingered.

But as the night progressed, Lawrence went from cog to driving force. The poise was always there. When he tightened up his accuracy and timing, he became incredible. He finished 20 of 32 for 347 yards and three touchdowns.