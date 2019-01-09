s
Warriors snap home slide with 122-95 win over Knicks

JANIE MCCAULEY
ASSOCIATED PRESS | January 8, 2019, 10:23PM
OAKLAND — Klay Thompson scored 43 points with seven 3-pointers, Stephen Curry had his first double-double of the season with 14 points and a season-best 14 assists, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a rare three-game home losing streak by beating the cold-shooting New York Knicks 122-95 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Durant added 24 points, six rebounds and six assists while Draymond Green had 11 rebounds and 10 of his team’s 36 assists as the Warriors pulled away late in the first half to get back on a winning track at Oracle Arena.

Thompson hit 5 of his first 7 shots and had 12 points by the end of the first, finishing 18 of 29 from the floor — 7 for 16 from long range — and notching his second game with at least 40 points after going off for 52 at Chicago on Oct. 29.

Mario Hezonja scored 19 points for the Knicks, who shot 39.8 percent (35 of 88). Enes Kanter added 12 points and 16 rebounds.

The Warriors ended the first half on a 13-0 run over the final 2:47 of the first half to turn a 49-48 deficit into a 61-49 lead at the break.

The skid at home matched the longest at Oracle Arena during Steve Kerr’s five seasons as coach.

“I think all great teams have a really good record at home, just kind of the way it is, so we need to re-establish ourselves this week at Oracle,” Kerr said.

Golden State won its 10th straight against New York and fifth in a row at home, and this marked the Knicks’ final visit to Oracle Arena before the two-time defending champion Warriors move across the bay to new arena Chase Center starting next season.

Curry began 3 for 10 and finished just 5 of 19, 3 for 12 from deep, while Durant started 3 of 9 and missed his initial five 3-point tries.

Curry hit 10 3-pointers on the way to 42 points in Saturday’s 127-123 win at Sacramento, moving him into fourth place on the all-time 3-point list. He had three more Tuesday to reach 2,280, two shy of matching Jason Terry (2,282) for third all-time.

Tip-ins

Knicks: New York shot 6 of 24 on 3s and was outrebounded 49-39. ... The Knicks haven’t beaten the Warriors since an 89-84 victory on March 30, 2014, also the last time New York won at Oracle Arena. New York lost 15 of its last 17 overall in Oakland. ... G Frank Ntilikina missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle, while C Mitchell Robinson sat out his 11th consecutive contest with a sprained left ankle.

Warriors: Thompson had his 12th career 40-point game. ... Durant’s two blocks gave him 900 for his career. He also scored 20 or more points in his 14th straight game. ... Shaun Livingston, who needs one game for 800 in his career, sat out with soreness in his left knee. ... Golden State won 128-100 at New York on Oct. 26 and swept the two regular-season games with the Knicks for a fifth straight season. During that span starting in 2014-15, Golden State also is unbeaten against two other Eastern Conference opponents: Orlando (9-0) and Philadelphia (8-0).

