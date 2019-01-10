s
s
Vic Fangio lands Broncos gig as more NFL coaching vacancies filled

ASSOCIATED PRESS
| January 9, 2019, 9:05PM
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, 60, has accepted John Elway’s offer to become the Denver Broncos’ next head coach, a person with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Broncos didn’t announce the hiring, something the team won’t do until Fangio signs his contract. He’s expected to be introduced as the club’s 17th head coach on Thursday.

Fangio replaces Vance Joseph, who was fired on New Year’s Eve after posting the franchise’s first back-to-back losing seasons since the early 1970s.

Fangio and Elway, who turns 59 this summer, will make up one of the oldest coach-GM duos in the NFL in 2019.

Although Fangio, who turns 61 in August, has no NFL head coaching experience, he has been an assistant for 32 years in the NFL and 34 seasons overall, beginning with the Philadelphia Stars of the old USFL in 1984.

Fangio was available to take over in Denver sooner than expected because of the Bears’ stunning 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round last weekend. Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester tipped Cody Parkey’s last-second field-goal attempt that clanked off the left upright and the crossbar.

Fangio inherits a Broncos team that’s coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72, a hard fall for a franchise that was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy just three years ago thanks to Von Miller’s MVP performance in Super Bowl 50.

Elway said last week that personnel assistant and former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak will move back into an offensive assistant coaching role in Denver in 2019. Kubiak stepped aside over health concerns a year after guiding Denver to its third Super Bowl victory.

Last month, Miller suggested that a defense can still lead a team to a title like Denver’s did three years ago even in this age of potent offenses incorporating college concepts and running up scores.

“The Bears have been doing it right. They get takeaways, they play tight coverage and they got a great run defense,” Miller said. “I feel like the Bears definitely got a defense that can go all the way.”

Browns hire Kitchens

Cleveland didn’t have to go far for a new coach. Freddie Kitchens was already in the building.

The 44-year-old Kitchens, who had a dazzling eight-week run as interim offensive coordinator, is finalizing a contract to become Cleveland’s ninth coach since the franchise’s 1999 rebirth, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the imminent hire.

As of late Wednesday night, the Browns still had not officially announced Kitchens as their coach.

However, there are no obstacles blocking his hiring and he’s expected to be introduced at a press conference on Thursday.

The Browns selected Kitchens over six other candidates, including Gregg Williams, who went 5-3 as Cleveland’s interim coach but is not being retained. The first candidate to interview for the coaching vacancy, Williams, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator, issued a statement thanking Browns fans for their support.

Kitchens has no previous head coaching experience, but his work with Cleveland’s offense — most notably quarterback Baker Mayfield — in the season’s second half vaulted him ahead of the other six candidates interviewed by the Browns, who were looking for the right coach to lead them following a stunning turnaround season.

Jets going with Gase

The New York Jets stayed in the AFC East to find their new head coach.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase agreed Wednesday night to take the Jets job, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

The hiring ends a 10-day, wide-open search for New York, which met with seven other coaches about the vacancy.

Gase was 23-26 in three years with Miami, including a playoff game in the 2016 season, before being fired last week. It turns out he’ll remain in the division, and face the Dolphins twice every regular season.

Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons and no playoff appearances. He’s the Jets’ first hire with previous full-time NFL head coaching experience since Bill Parcells’ three-year tenure from 1997-99.

The 40-year-old Gase is also the first offensive-focused coach since Rich Kotite in 1996.

Regarded as one of the league’s top young offensive minds, he’ll be tasked with furthering the development of quarterback Sam Darnold and helping New York snap an eight-year postseason drought.

Gase’s first NFL job came in 2003 under Steve Mariucci in Detroit, where he worked his way up to quarterbacks coach in five years with the Lions. He also worked for Rod Marinelli and Mike Martz in Detroit.

Gase followed Martz to the 49ers in 2008 before heading to Denver the following season. He worked as the Broncos’ wide receivers coach for two years before becoming the quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator by coach John Fox in 2013.

Fox brought Gase along with him to Chicago in 2015 as offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Dolphins as head coach the following year.

