Santa Rosa boys hold off Piner in NBL-Oak basketball

Despite being early in the league season, Thursday’s Piner-Santa Rosa boys high school basketball game almost had that must-win feeling, at least for Panthers senior guard Grant Goodwin.

When the Panthers dropped a tough game to Montgomery on Tuesday, Goodwin felt he let his team down. After an earlier defeat to Cardinal Newman and the 46-40 loss to the undefeated Vikings, Santa Rosa was sitting at 1-2 in the North Bay League-Oak Division standings.

“This was a really important game for us,” Goodwin said. “Almost a win-or-go-home game.”

Santa Rosa came out strong and did indeed win, 55-38, over host Piner.

And Goodwin redeemed himself after a sub-par game against Montgomery.

After a slow start Thursday, Goodwin scored a game-high 24 points, including four 3-point shots, to lead the Panthers. Jalen Prince added 19 for Santa Rosa, which evened its league record to 2-2 and improved to 16-5 overall.

Piner, led by Scott Erickson’s 12 points and Adonis Gutierrez’s 10, fell to 1-2 in the NBL-Oak and 13-6 overall.

While both teams have solid defenses, it’s unlikely anyone expected a scoreless game for the first five minutes of the opening quarter. Some of that was physical defense by pressing guards, but there were plenty of unforced turnovers and missed shots for both teams.

Piner’s Jorge San Roman finally broke the scoreless deadlock with 3:06 left in the quarter when he hit two foul shots to give the Prospectors their first — and, as it turns out, only — lead of the game.

“It was two teams playing hard defense, and, I don’t know, there may have been some nerves,” said Panthers coach Madison Lott.

“Both teams were trying too hard,” Piner coach Mike Erickson offered.

After Piner broke through, Santa Rosa went on a 15-0 run to finish out the quarter and take a commanding lead.

Prince led the Panthers’ spurt with a layup off a steal in the backcourt and two 3-pointers.

The Prospectors never really recovered.

“It was a bad start for us. They were fired up and ready to play,” Erickson said. “We dug a hole and couldn’t get out of it.”

Goodwin started out slowly, while Prince picked up the slack, scoring 8 in the first quarter.

“Then I hit a few and things started to flow,” Goodwin said.

With three layups and a long 3 from the left side, Goodwin scored 9 of his team’s 11 second-quarter points, giving the Panthers a 26-13 halftime lead.

Piner never got closer than 10 from then on.

A physical game from the outset, the Prospectors were hurt by Scott Erickson’s early foul trouble. Erickson was called for two personal fouls within the first four minutes and was subbed out.

In the second, the guard picked up his third foul less than 90 seconds in, for a grab on an attempted steal. With limited playing time in the first two quarters, he scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

“Emilio Campos, our point guard, made it difficult for him,” Lott said. “Scott is a strong player, but Emilio made him work.”