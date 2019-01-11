OAKLAND — It was a day of comings and goings at Warriors headquarters on Thursday. It was a day of transition.

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, the team’s shiny new toy, addressed the media for the first time since he spoke in Santa Cruz in December, and for the first time in this downtown Oakland setting since, as far as I can tell, Media Day in mid-October. Cousins, who ruptured his Achilles tendon on Jan. 26, 2018, is slated to return to the court nearly one year later, against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Jan. 18.

“It’s a relief,” he said. “It’s been a long year for me. A lot of ups and down. But the finish line is ahead, and I’m extremely excited to be back on the floor.”

Cousins didn’t seem particularly excited when he said it. He’s not that kind of guy. The 7-footer did share a couple laughs — once when recalling a game in Sacramento from which Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected by a referee, and once when Cousins narrowly stopped himself from naming previous coaches who wouldn’t have allowed themselves such an emotional display.

Generally, though, Cousins came off as both relaxed and eager. Kerr acknowledged that the center’s minutes and rotations will be a work in progress, but confirmed that the four-time NBA All-Star will be in the starting lineup when he makes his Warriors debut.

“I don’t think anybody can really understand this, and I don’t expect them to, unless they’ve experienced it theirselves,” Cousins said of his arduous physical rehabilitation. “It’ll be a lot of emotions. It’ll be a big day for me.”

The Warriors have been cautious with Cousins, as befits a talent-laden team that has won three of the past four NBA titles. But they didn’t sign him to be a cheerleader or a mentor to Jordan Bell. They need his energy and his playmaking ability on both ends of the court.

Tuesday night, when the Warriors crushed the visiting New York Knicks, I wrote about what Cousins might mean for this occasionally lethargic team. We also might consider what this season can do for the player.

Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans last season, and was on his way to another All-Star appearance. Then the tendon snapped, and everything changed. That’s a serious injury, especially for a big man. In a flash, his NBA stock plummeted.

“You think about when the injury happened, he’s getting ready to sign a max or near-max contract, whether with New Orleans or somebody else,” Kerr said. “It’s a life-changing amount of money. Not to mention the gratification that comes with being one of the best players in the world and an All-Star, and right in his prime. And that all went down the drain for him. So think about that.

“So as he’s going through rehab, he’s only human, he had to be thinking, ‘Man, what happened? All of a sudden I’m in Golden State on a mid-level (contract) for one year, and rehabbing every day, and watching everybody else play basketball.’ That’s not easy.”

If Cousins can (A) get back to full health and (B) prove capable of fitting in with a contender like the Warriors, he might get that max contract after all.