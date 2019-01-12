s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Stephen Curry rises in NBA record books in Warriors' blowout win

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS | January 11, 2019, 11:33PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

OAKLAND — Stephen Curry joined some elite company on a list that he figures to top in the not-so-distant future.

Curry made five 3-pointers to move into third place all-time in NBA history behind Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, and the Golden State Warriors rolled past the Chicago Bulls 146-109 on Friday night in their most lopsided win of the season.

Curry moved past Jason Terry with back-to-back 3s early in the third quarter and ended a 28-point night with 2,285 3-pointers in his career, trailing only Allen (2,973) and Miller (2,560). Curry saved the game ball and hopes to get it autographed by Allen and Miller, players he called trendsetters when it comes to long-range shooting.

“Obviously I want to catch them and put together many more years at this pace,” Curry said. “But just knowing that those two guys are right in front of me, for sure. I respect the game and I respect what guys have done before and those two guys are guys I’ve looked up to.”

Curry already holds the single-season record of 402 made 3s in 2015-16 and has moved into third place despite playing in more than 600 fewer games than Allen and Miller. It figures to be only a matter of time before Curry, 30, surpasses those two and takes the mark to a whole new level.

“We all know he’s going to break the record,” teammate Kevin Durant said. “He sets such a high standard and a high bar. It is cool, but he has another season or two until he gets to the No. 1 spot and then he’ll shatter that record, so I’ll wait for that.”

Curry wasn’t even the most dangerous long-range shooter on his own team in this game as Klay Thompson picked up where he left off on his record-setting night in Chicago earlier this season by making seven more 3-pointers and scoring 30 points.

Thompson set an NBA mark in the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 29 by hitting 14 3-pointers as part of a 52-point night while playing only the first three quarters. He made three from long range in the first 70 seconds of the rematch and the rout was on.

“That was incredible,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Unbelievable start for him. It was a great first quarter, obviously set the tone.”

The Warriors took a double-digit lead after just 2:19 and the Bulls never got the game back within single digits. Jonas Jerebko banked in a 3-pointer from beyond half court at the end of the first quarter to give Golden State a 43-17 lead that grew to 44 points in the third quarter.

Durant added 22 for the Warriors, his 15th straight game with at least 20 points.

Zach LaVine scored 29 points to lead the Bulls, who couldn’t overcome the poor start and lost their sixth straight game.

“I don’t know if we were watching them, in awe, fearful,” coach Jim Boylen said. “I don’t know what it was. We talked about it and I thought we came out in the second quarter and played better. We did respond. But we were just following them around to start the game and that was a little bit too respectful. I am disappointed in that.”

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

Tip-ins

Bulls: Chicago had its largest first-quarter deficit in franchise history. ... G Kris Dunn finished with a minus-45 rating.

Warriors: The 26-point lead after the opening quarter was the biggest for the Warriors since they led Sacramento by 30 points on Nov. 2, 1991. ... Thompson’s 21 3-pointers in two games vs. Chicago are tied for the most in one season against the Bulls with the 21 made by Antoine Walker in four games in 2001-02.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment