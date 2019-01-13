BERKELEY — Chase Jeter scored a career-high 23 points and Arizona rolled past Cal 87-65 on Saturday night to complete a Bay Area road sweep.

The Wildcats (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12) led by 12 at halftime and turned it into a rout in the second half, extending their winning streak to six games.

Jeter, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Duke, added nine rebounds and Brandon Williams scored 16 points for Arizona, which has swept Cal and Stanford in each of its past three trips to the Bay Area.

Justice Sueing tied his career high with 27 points to lead Cal. The Bears (5-11, 0-4) were anticipating a boost from the return of leading scorer Paris Austin, but the point guard was held to eight points and two assists on just 2-for-8 shooting.

Cal, which has lost five straight, shot just 34.5 percent (20 for 58) from the field.

Arizona overcame a sluggish start and closed the first half on a 12-4 run, taking a 40-28 lead into the locker room.

The Wildcats got the Bears in early foul trouble and took advantage, hitting 10 of 11 from the free throw line. Cal, meanwhile, was struggling to mount any kind of offensive rhythm, shooting just 32 percent (9 for 28) over the first 20 minutes.

Big picture

Arizona: After a narrow win over Stanford that came down to the last minute, the Wildcats got a well-rounded team performance to remain unbeaten in the conference.

Cal: The Bears need to rework Austin into their offensive attack and find an interior defensive presence if they’re to turn things around in the win column.

Up next

Arizona returns home Thursday to host Oregon.

Cal plays Thursday at Washington State.