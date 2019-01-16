Benefield: Much at stake when Cardinal Newman, Montgomery boys meet

A number of different plotlines are in play for Wednesday’s North Bay League-Oak Division boys basketball matchup between host Cardinal Newman and visiting Montgomery.

First, there is the fact that both teams are 4-0 in the NBL-Oak. Cardinal Newman is 14-5 overall and has knocked off Analy, Santa Rosa, Piner and Windsor to reach this, the halfway point in the league season.

Montgomery is 13-6 and also 4-0 in league, having dispatched the same four teams.

The winner of this game puts themselves in the driver’s seat for the second lap of the league season. The winner is the lead dog — the rest will be simply chasing.

Second, there is the revenge factor.

Cardinal Newman beat Montgomery 56-45 on Dec. 1 in the third game of the season for the Vikings, the fifth for the Cardinals.

And while the Cardinals won the opening round and raised the flag as the team to beat in the Oak Division that night, they also dropped some key local games after — to a tough Healdsburg squad and then to Santa Rosa, a team that is proving it can beat anyone on any night. So perhaps the Cardinals have extra motivation to prove that the first win against the Vikings was for real.

But, for better or worse, neither side is putting too much stock in that game. Or so they say.

Both coaches, Tom Bonfigli at Cardinal Newman and Zac Tiedeman at Montgomery, say their teams are now far cries from the squads that faced off more than six weeks ago. And both coaches say their opponents will likely look demonstrably different, too.

“Last game was last game,” Tiedeman said. “We are a much different team and they are a much different team.”

Bonfligli agreed.

“I saw Montgomery play Saturday,” he said of the Vikings’ 51-50 road loss to San Lorenzo High last weekend. “They are a lot better than they were when we played them. But I think we are a lot better, too.”

In addition to being better, the Cardinals are certainly different these days.

When the two teams first lined up back in December, the Cardinals were without the services of their football-playing contingent: seniors Chauncey LeBerthon, Dino Kahaulelio and Jake Woods, and junior Giancarlo Woods.

That’s a lot of muscle that wasn’t there for the Cardinals. It is now.

“They help our toughness, they help our depth,” Bonfigli said.

Toughness was an element lacking for Montgomery the first time these teams met this season, according to senior Vikings sharpshooter Harvey Rouleau.

“They out-toughed us the first game,” he said. “They were more physical than us.”

It’s been an area of focus, he said. Box-out drills, giving the opponent one shot and out, competitions at every turn — the Vikings have worked to improve that facet of their game.

“Every day we have gotten better,” he said.

“We weren’t ball strong and they got into our space a little bit,” Montgomery senior Eli Camarillo said. “As the season went on, we have gotten ball stronger and focused.”

Give Newman more than one look every time down the court and the Cardinals have the weapons to hurt a team.

The one-two punch of seniors Mason Friesch and Nathan Capurro, a four-year varsity guy, is dangerous for the Cardinals, although Bonfigli said the Cardinals’ success usually comes by way of committee.