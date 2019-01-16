Most of America will be watching its flat-screens Sunday to see which two teams advance to Super Bowl 53. But the top executives from a couple of NFL organizations will have ulterior motives. The Cincinnati Bengals will have their eyes trained on Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, and the Miami Dolphins will be watching Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, each (reportedly) hoping to hire their new head coach as soon as his current team is eliminated.

It is that time of year for ascending assistant coaches. The only surprise in 2019 is that neither Taylor nor Flores holds a coordinator title, though the latter is widely regarded as Bill Belichick’s de facto defensive coordinator in New England.

Career progression tends to follow a well-worn path in the NFL: from position coach to coordinator (and sometimes to assistant head coach) to head coach.

It makes sense. If you work in the league and gain respect and experience winning seasons, people take notice, and if all goes well you are rewarded with increasing levels of responsibility. Football is no different than any other profession in that regard.

The problem in the NFL is that the best position coaches don’t always make the best coordinators. And more to the point, the best coordinators don’t necessarily make the best head coaches.

The sport is littered with brilliant offensive and defensive diagrammers who failed as leaders. For every Sean McVay, there is a Josh McDaniels or Todd Haley or Jim Mora the Younger who bring the playbooks but not the people skills, and end up rubbing everyone the wrong way. For every Frank Reich, there is an Eric Mangini or Marc Trestman or Rod Marinelli who fails to inspire. The list of crash-and-burn coordinators is longer than Gregg Williams’ bounty list.

That’s because coaching in the NFL has never been purely an academic task. Bill Walsh and Bill Belichick might be the two most influential football coaches in history, one on either side of the ball. But their legacies go way beyond Xs and Os. Both are/were keen talent evaluators, able decoders of information and cutthroat decision makers when they had to be.

Being an NFL head coach is a complicated alchemy. Calling plays is only a fraction of it, and sometimes none of it. Jim Harbaugh is the most successful 49ers coach since George Seifert, and he didn’t coordinate his offense or defense. Ditto for Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

And January is the month we annually choose to forget all this. Who is the tasty offensive coordinator du jour? Well, for heaven’s sake, someone offer him a head coaching position. It almost happened to Eric Bieniemy, Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City. Bieniemy interviewed for four coaching vacancies this offseason, but apparently will not be offered a job.

No one illustrates the Hot Coordinator Theory better than a former Raiders head coach.

Anyone who watched the Silver and Black from 2012 through 2014 knows that Dennis Allen was in way over his head as an NFL head coach. He was Reggie McKenzie’s first hire, and one of his worst. Allen had earned praise as the Denver defensive coordinator in 2011, but he showed zero leadership in Oakland. He sniped behind the scenes and offered no answers when things went downhill. His three-year record was 11-37.