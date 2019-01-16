Montgomery had the height advantage. But Cardinal Newman had everything else.

The Cardinals girls basketball team defeated the visiting Vikings 64-27 Tuesday night, completing a sweep of every North Bay League-Oak Division team and taking sole possession of first place.

The game likely decided the division winner. Newman has proven it can whip the other five NBL-Oak teams, winning their six league games by an average of 50 points.

Newman’s Anya Choice led the Cardinals with a game-high 17 points, including nine in the third quarter. Aysia Dural and Christina Bacci each added 11, while Avery Cargill scored 10 for Newman.

No Montgomery player scored more than 5.

Trinity Hawkins and Ashleigh Barr provide superior height for the Vikings, but Newman simply overpowered Montgomery on multiple levels: defense, speed and shooting skills.

Newman’s defense had been battle tested in nonleague competition, facing five top 25-ranked teams in the state.

“We have a lot of confidence in our defense,” Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “They are willing to work hard on defense. With our preseason schedule, we had to defend a lot of height over the last few months.”

Newman pressed a little early but soon found it unnecessary as the Cardinals built a 16-6 lead in the first eight minutes. Montgomery was held scoreless until the 5:26 mark of the first quarter.

It didn’t help that Montgomery’s Barr and Ivy Lea got into early foul trouble, each picking up two personal fouls in the first quarter and having to sit out.

Newman’s tenacious defense caused several Vikings turnovers, as guards Choice and Cargill harassed Montgomery up and down the court.

The Cardinals continued their dominance in the second quarter, holding Montgomery scoreless for the first 5:30 while increasing their lead to 31-8. Newman held the Vikings to no more than 9 points in any quarter.

A flurry of Newman three-point shots to begin the third quarter — from Dural, Choice and two by Bacci — widened the lead to 30 points, 46-16.

Despite the lopsided loss, Montgomery coach Darryl LaBlue praised his team’s four-quarter determination.

“I liked the way my kids fought all the way through,” he said. “I thought for us to win, we would have to get lucky and they would have to be off. But they are a phenomenal team.

“I’m proud of my kids. I appreciate the effort. You don’t have to win to make me proud.”

The Cardinals improve to 6-0 in the NBL-Oak and 15-4 overall, while second-place Montgomery falls to 4-1 in the division and 16-3 overall.

Newman hasn’t lost an NBL game since Jan. 24, 2014.

