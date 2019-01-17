Cardinal Newman boys edge rival Montgomery 58-54

Another tough defensive battle between the rivals Cardinal Newman and Montgomery boys basketball teams resulted in a 58-54 Cardinals victory Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.

It was the second of three scheduled matchups between the North Bay League-Oak Division rivals this season.

Cardinal Newman won the first of the games 56-45 on Dec. 1, but the teams will face off again in just over two weeks to finish the regular season.

The Cardinals (15-5 overall, 3-0 NBL-Oak) entered Wednesday night on a four-game winning streak, with dominating performances in their last two matchups — defeating Piner and Windsor by a combined 127-54.

The Vikings (13-7, 2-1) were on the verge of their own long streak — winning three in a row before a close 51-50 loss to San Lorenzo High School on Saturday.

Wednesday’s game was not only an opportunity for Montgomery to bounce back with a win over its rival, but could be an important factor in ultimately deciding who is crowned NBL-Oak champion because the teams occupy the top two spots in the league standings.

The rivalry lived up to the hype on Wednesday night — with just over two minutes left in the game it remained tight, with the two teams tied 51-51.

“I knew it was going to be a hard-fought game. Both teams were going to be focused and playing hard and that’s how it played out to be,” Montgomery coach Zac Tiedemann said.

The Cardinals had several successful possessions to go up 56-51 with less than a minute left, but Vikings senior guard Harvey Rouleau drove down the court, pulled up and hit a three-pointer to bring his team’s deficit to two points.

With 15 seconds left in the game, Montgomery had the ball, but Newman’s defense held strong and forced the Vikings to miss a three, taking over the possession.

Rouleau fouled Cardinals’ junior guard Marcus Vidaurri on the inbound pass. Vidaurri hit his two free throws to make the score 58-54 and the Cardinals walked away with the win.

“The key in the game, I thought — when we really needed it, our guys got second and third chances. Our guys are just tough and so is Montgomery,” Cardinal Newman coach Tom Bonfigli said.

From the opening buzzer, the tension could be felt in the Cardinal Newman gym. Both teams fought for every basket, but each team’s defenses allowed for few points.

The teams blocked their opponents’ shots, dove for loose ball and scrapped and clawed for every rebound.

At the end of the low-scoring first quarter, Montgomery led 11-10 thanks to a couple of late shots by Rouleau.

Both offenses started to open up more in the second as Newman found success getting to the line and the Vikings began to score in transition despite the Cardinals’ full-court press.

At the end of the first half, Newman had a slight lead, up 23-21.

It was all offense to start the second half as the Cardinals started with a short run to go up seven, only to have Montgomery’s junior forward Brandon Lucas answer with two three-pointers and a key offensive rebound to keep it close.