Santa Rosa finished the first half of the North Bay League-Oak season with a hard-fought 50-44 win over visiting Analy to stay in third place and remain close to Cardinal Newman and Montgomery in the standings.

While the Panthers (16-5, 3-2) remain in the hunt for the league title, last-place Analy (4-15, 0-5) is still searching for its first NBL-Oak victory. However, the Tigers gave Santa Rosa all it could handle in a game that the Panthers should have won going away if it weren’t for their dismal 11-for-23 free throw shooting.

“Free throws have been a little issue we have. It’s a lack of concentration. It’s something we are going to have to work on,” Santa Rosa coach Madison Lott said.

Santa Rosa had a good first half offensively, leading 33-24 at the break. Analy won the second half 20-17 to keep it close down the stretch.

Santa Rosa was led by Andre Gaudreau (17 points) and Isidro Garcia (16). Analy was paced by Quinn Vermeulen and JJ Fain, each with 11 points.

Piner 53, Windsor 42

The host Prospectors (14-6, 2-3) broke out of their scoring slump to put away the struggling Jaguars (1-4, 10-11) in an NBL-Oak matchup.

The fourth place Prospectors jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and led 21-16 at halftime. Piner won the third quarter 17-8 to effectively put the game out of reach.

Piner was led by Jared Saddler (18 points), Chris Gutierrez (10), and Scott Erickson (10). Windsor was led by Jaden Ruybalid (13 points) and Jordan Merical (12).

Napa 66, Casa Grande 59

In the final game of the first half of the Vine Valley Athletic League season, the underdog Gauchos (10-9, 3-3) made a run at upsetting the first-place Grizzlies (14-5, 6-0) but could not overcome Napa’s interior prowess.

The Gauchos got off to a slow start, trailing 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime. However, Casa Grande cut the lead to 6-points midway through the third quarter but could get no closer.

Casa Grande’s Garrett Siebels led all scorers with 24 points (five 3-pointers). Teammate Noah Bailey chipped in 13 points.

Maria Carrillo 69, Ukiah 64

In an NBL-Redwood game, third place Maria Carrillo (6-15, 3-2) took advantage of the undersized fifth-place Wildcats (8-13, 1-4) to pull down offensive rebounds that led to extra chances on offense for the Pumas.

The Pumas were 18 of 28 from the free throw line. Ukiah was 10 of 14. Carrillo also converted nine 3-pointers to Ukiah’s one.

Ukiah trailed by 20 points with two minutes left in the third quarter but whittled it down to a 4-point deficit with 25 seconds to play in the game before losing.