Empire roundup: Cardinal Newman gets wins in soccer, basketball

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 17, 2019, 10:55PM
January 17, 2019, 10:55PM
The Cardinal Newman boys soccer team utilized its pass-first mentality on Thursday afternoon to defeat visiting Ukiah 3-0 under a steady rain in a North Bay League-Redwood Division matchup.

“We always preach to our guys to pass the ball,” Cardinal Newman coach Ryan Corriveau said. “The win was a complete team effort.”

It was deft passing that led to Cardinal Newman’s first two goals.

In the 20th minute, with Cardinal Newman on a counter-attack, Matthew Nielson sent a cross low and hard into the box for a waiting Evan Lepe, who connected for a strike that was unreachable for the Ukiah goalie.

“It was a great cross and a good finish,” Corriveau said. “It was a nice goal.”

Up 1-0, the Cardinals (4-4-4, 2-1-2 NBL-Redwood) scored again in the 30th minute — this time, it was Nielson with the goal. Creighton Anderson-Soria sent in a pass near the top of the box to Nielson, who side-stepped a Wildcat defender and buried a 15-yarder past the diving Ukiah goalkeeper.

Leading 2-0 at halftime, Cardinal Newman tacked on an insurance goal when Joshua Thompson’s shot was blocked by the Ukiah goalkeeper but rebounded to Lepe, who hit a one-timer for a 5-yard score in the 55th minute.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Newman was able to stymie Ukiah’s organized attack for most of the game. Ukiah (2-6-3, 1-2-1) had two shots on goal in the second half, but Cardinals goalie Sean Latham rebuffed them both.

“Our center midfielders controlled the game and that allowed us to throw numbers forward and create scoring chances,” Corriveau said. “Our defense played really well. Our defenders were challenging balls in the air and staying close to their marks.”

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo 3, Analy 2

With the game tied 2-2 late in the second half, the Pumas (8-2-3, 3-1-2 NBL-Oak) got the winning goal from Brynn Howard on a low rocket shot into the left corner from 18 yards out to secure the league win. Ally Fisicaro played the through-ball for the assist.

“This was a huge win for us. Analy is a tough team. They have such fighting spirit. They put up a really good fight,” Maria Carrillo coach Debra LaPrath said. “We definitely had control of the ball longer than Analy did and we were in their third of the field more of the game.”

Maria Carrillo won the shots-on-goal battle 7-3.

“Our forwards were moving the ball well and making good runs,” LaPrath said.

The Pumas struck first in the third minute when Cassady Carpenter scored from 12 yards out via an assist from Mia Flores.

Analy (5-4, 1-3) countered with a goal in the ninth minute after a Pumas defensive miscommunication led to a goal by Kayla Zinkovich from 12 yards (assist by Lillian Ziemer).

“Analy is quick in countering and they have some great strikers up top,” LaPrath said.

With the game tied 1-1, Maria Carrillo’s Julia Pell took a pass from Jocelyn Rojas and blasted a shot from 20 yards out for the goal and a 2-1 Pumas lead.

“It was a gorgeous goal,” LaPrath said. “It was a beautiful, low-driven ball; their keeper didn’t have a chance.”

The Tigers tied it 2-2 when Ziemer volleyed in a goal on an open net in the 70th minute, setting up the dramatic, late winning goal for the Pumas four minutes later.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman 76, Analy 36

In a NBL-Oak game, the host Cardinals (16-4, 7-0) easily defeated the Tigers (14-8, 1-5). Anya Choice led the Cardinal Newman attack with 28 points and 8 assists.

First-place Cardinal Newman jumped out to a 25-8 first-quarter lead and led 48-18 at halftime. For the game, the Cardinals had 16 assists and 10 3-pointers.

“We had a good start and did a really good job sharing the ball,” Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “Our shooting was solid.”

Christina Bacci had 15 points and 4 steals for Cardinal Newman and Emma Nordby chipped in 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Analy was led by Lucca Lowenberg with 7 points.

Cardinal Newman will travel this weekend to participate in the MLK Showcase tournament on Saturday at Bishop O’Down High School in Oakland and on Monday at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton.

“We have a big weekend of basketball coming up,” Mertle said. “This tournament gives the girls an opportunity to play on the big stage and gives them exposure to college coaches.”

