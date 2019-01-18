PULLMAN, Washington — Robert Franks scored 24 points, grabbing eight rebounds, as Washington State beat Cal 82-59 on Thursday in a clash of the Pac-12 Conference’s winless teams.

Franks scored five quick points to open the second half, with a jump shot and a 3-pointer wrapped around a lost-ball turnover that put WSU ahead by double digits barely a minute into the final period. The Cougars' lead stretched to as many as 29 points from there,

Viont’e Daniels scored 11 points for Washington State (8-9, 1-3). Marvin Cannon and CJ Elleby also scored 11.

Justice Sueing scored 15 points for Cal (5-12, 0-5). Matt Bradley added 14 points for the Bears.

The Cougars finished the first half strong, going on a 14-4 run in the last 5:30. Ahmed Ali sparked the Cougars with a 3 and Franks finished a 3-point play on the next possession. WSU capped the run with layups from Franks and Jeff Pollard to build a 42-33 halftime lead.

In the second half, Cannon followed a Franks missed 3 with a vicious one-handed dunk, bringing the home crowd to their feet.

Elleby beat the shot clock for a three before the buzzer sounded as WSU closed the game with a final 10-0 run to give WSU a comfortable 26-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars still face an uphill battle in the Pac-12. WSU is expected to finish at the bottom of the standings. WSU stays home to play a struggling Stanford team that is led by KZ Okpala, who averages 18 points per game.

Cal: The Bears' season continues to sink after a loss to a terrible WSU team. Cal is now on a five game Pac-12 losing streak and is in danger of finishing the season last in the conference.

UP NEXT

Cal plays Washington on Saturday.

Washington State hosts Stanford on Saturday.