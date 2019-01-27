Barber: A's may regret not re-signing Jonathan Lucroy

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2019

OAKLAND — The A’s opened their office doors to the media on Friday, the day before they were scheduled to host this year’s FanFest at Jack London Square. Twenty to 25 players were there to be pestered by a similar number of reporters.

One person who was not in the room was Jonathan Lucroy. The veteran catcher signed with the Los Angeles Angels in late December, making him one-and-done in Oakland.

That departure surprised me. It’s true that Lucroy’s raw numbers weren’t particularly impressive on either offense or defense. His batting average (.241), on-base percentage (.291) and slugging percentage (.325) all were lowest among the A’s regular starters. He hit just four home runs in 415 at-bats. His caught-stealing rate behind the plate wasn’t bad (30 percent), but he did have a career-high 10 passed balls.

Still, A’s manager Bob Melvin took every opportunity to praise Lucroy last season. He talked frequently about the catcher’s ability to manage the pitchers. I remember asking Melvin before one game what, specifically, Lucroy did that was so effective. The manager talked about how well prepared Lucroy was, how the two men were always on the same page when it came to crafting and executing a game plan for opposing hitters.

Clearly, something was working. The A’s had 15 different pitchers start games in 2018. They were a never-ending parade of Tommy John injuries, shoulder problems, mid-season acquisitions and, late in the year, “openers” who went just an inning or two. It could have been a disaster. That it wasn’t is a testament to Melvin, Oakland pitching coach Scott Emerson — and to Lucroy, who started 119 games in the mask.

Friday, I asked Melvin why the organization wasn’t able to work out something with the catcher he so admired.

“You know what, I don’t know,” Melvin said. “He wanted to come back, and after he signed he called me the day after. It was just a much better deal for him than I think we were potentially offering him at the time. Whether we were expecting him maybe to come back after he got an offer, I don’t know. But if he’s happy, I’m happy. Because he was great for us last year.”

Lucroy’s contract with the Angels wasn’t particularly exorbitant: one year, $3.35 million. Did the A’s really value him much less than that? It’s possible they did, because on this team, that’s a decent chunk of change. On this team, $3.35 million would rank as the 10th-highest salary for 2019. I guess the A’s didn’t believe Lucroy justified that money.

“A lot of it has to do with Sean Murphy, who’s gonna be coming here pretty soon, too,” Melvin added.

Ah, Sean Murphy. He’s a 24-year-old catcher who mostly played for AA-level Midland last year, and is considered one of the top three prospects in the A’s system, along with pitchers Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. Baseball America says Murphy has “Gold Glove potential,” and he had an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of .856 at Midland.

“Usually when you talk about catchers, you talk about either defense or offense,” Melvin said. “This kid has the ability to do both. But what we’ve seen the last couple years of spring training for a young kid, is we throw a lot at him. … We weren’t afraid to put him in games his first spring training, and last year we let him close out a lot of games. And this year we’ll give him some starts, too. Because we think potentially at some point in time he’ll be here this year.

“But it’s the whole package. He’s got leadership qualities, his defensive metrics are off the charts, terrific throwing arm and has swung the bat really well, too.”

Except no one really knows when Murphy will be ready for the big leagues. He has played only three games at the AAA level. What if his maturation hits a snag? Is the A’s catching situation in good shape without him?

With Lucroy gone, it looks like Josh Phegley and Chris Herrmann, who signed in December on a one-year deal, will platoon behind the plate. Neither has started more than half of his team’s games at catcher in any given season, and neither has impressive career offensive numbers. Can they do all those “game management” things that made Lucroy so valuable to the A’s last year?

Phegley, who has been with the A’s since 2015, is looking the challenge straight in the eye.

“We’re on an understanding with the plan, as far as Murphy coming up through the system,” he said Friday. “He’s gonna start to push his way in. I mean, I like Sean, we get along great, but my job is to keep him in Triple-A. And if not, at least share a job with him up here, or make it tough on the organization.”

Phegley seems like a good-natured guy. He smiled throughout our interview. But at times he sounded almost defiant.

He said: “I’ve been in this organization for a few years, and I think they know what I’m capable of. I feel like the offense hasn’t been there, and that kind of goes hand in hand with how many at-bats I’ve gotten. I hope they understand the more at-bats I get, the better I’ll do.”

And he said of Murphy: “If they want him up here, then I want to be playing well enough that they can move me, and I can continue to be a starter.”

I love that attitude. But I’m not convinced the A’s won’t dearly miss Lucroy. All that mixing and matching the A’s did on the mound last year? It probably won’t be any different in 2019. At least seven potential starters are coming back from major arm injuries. Only one of them, young James Kaprielian, is expected to throw in spring training. The rest will return to action when they’re able, whether it’s May or August or 2020.

The best guess right now is that the A’s will open the season with a starting rotation of Mike Fiers, Daniel Mengden, rookie Jesus Luzardo, Frankie Montas and Chris Bassitt or Aaron Brooks. Other than Fiers, that’s a lot of young, unproven arms. They could really use some veteran guidance behind the plate.

Letting Jonathan Lucroy walk might prove to be a risky non-move by the A’s.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

