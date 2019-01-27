Barber: A's may regret not re-signing Jonathan Lucroy

OAKLAND — The A’s opened their office doors to the media on Friday, the day before they were scheduled to host this year’s FanFest at Jack London Square. Twenty to 25 players were there to be pestered by a similar number of reporters.

One person who was not in the room was Jonathan Lucroy. The veteran catcher signed with the Los Angeles Angels in late December, making him one-and-done in Oakland.

That departure surprised me. It’s true that Lucroy’s raw numbers weren’t particularly impressive on either offense or defense. His batting average (.241), on-base percentage (.291) and slugging percentage (.325) all were lowest among the A’s regular starters. He hit just four home runs in 415 at-bats. His caught-stealing rate behind the plate wasn’t bad (30 percent), but he did have a career-high 10 passed balls.

Still, A’s manager Bob Melvin took every opportunity to praise Lucroy last season. He talked frequently about the catcher’s ability to manage the pitchers. I remember asking Melvin before one game what, specifically, Lucroy did that was so effective. The manager talked about how well prepared Lucroy was, how the two men were always on the same page when it came to crafting and executing a game plan for opposing hitters.

Clearly, something was working. The A’s had 15 different pitchers start games in 2018. They were a never-ending parade of Tommy John injuries, shoulder problems, mid-season acquisitions and, late in the year, “openers” who went just an inning or two. It could have been a disaster. That it wasn’t is a testament to Melvin, Oakland pitching coach Scott Emerson — and to Lucroy, who started 119 games in the mask.

Friday, I asked Melvin why the organization wasn’t able to work out something with the catcher he so admired.

“You know what, I don’t know,” Melvin said. “He wanted to come back, and after he signed he called me the day after. It was just a much better deal for him than I think we were potentially offering him at the time. Whether we were expecting him maybe to come back after he got an offer, I don’t know. But if he’s happy, I’m happy. Because he was great for us last year.”

Lucroy’s contract with the Angels wasn’t particularly exorbitant: one year, $3.35 million. Did the A’s really value him much less than that? It’s possible they did, because on this team, that’s a decent chunk of change. On this team, $3.35 million would rank as the 10th-highest salary for 2019. I guess the A’s didn’t believe Lucroy justified that money.

“A lot of it has to do with Sean Murphy, who’s gonna be coming here pretty soon, too,” Melvin added.

Ah, Sean Murphy. He’s a 24-year-old catcher who mostly played for AA-level Midland last year, and is considered one of the top three prospects in the A’s system, along with pitchers Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. Baseball America says Murphy has “Gold Glove potential,” and he had an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of .856 at Midland.

“Usually when you talk about catchers, you talk about either defense or offense,” Melvin said. “This kid has the ability to do both. But what we’ve seen the last couple years of spring training for a young kid, is we throw a lot at him. … We weren’t afraid to put him in games his first spring training, and last year we let him close out a lot of games. And this year we’ll give him some starts, too. Because we think potentially at some point in time he’ll be here this year.