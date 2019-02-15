Sonoma Valley High School fields set for $9.5 million upgrade

Comments about the fields study can be submitted by calling the school district at 707-935-4249, emailing babbott@sonomaschools.org, or mailing to district offices, 17850 Railroad Ave., Sonoma 95476. The deadline is Friday.

Muddy, gopher-holed fields, home games on some other school’s field, not having a full-size track, playing day games instead of night because your field has no lights.

Sonoma Valley High School has dealt with all of the above and more due to the lack of modern athletic fields on its campus south of the historic Sonoma Plaza.

And with soccer moving to winter two seasons ago, the impact has become even more acute, as the Dragon teams are forced to play their “home games” at the undersized public Arnold Field grass or at Petaluma’s public soccer complex.

It has frustrated players, parents, coaches and fans of most of the school’s sports teams — particularly soccer supporters, who’ve watched their teams play this year in the new Vine Valley Athletic League and are embarrassed about their Sonoma facilities.

“Thank goodness it was dark,” girls soccer coach Mike Verdu said after Vintage visited Arnold Field earlier this year. Vintage and Napa share Memorial Stadium, an 8-year-old field Verdu described as “a smaller version of the Coliseum.” It can hold 6,500 fans.

Stefanie Jordan, a school psychologist who has two children in the district, has coached soccer in the community for several years and has been frustrated at the lack of playing fields at Sonoma High.

“Having been to all the high schools in the area, I don’t think there is a school that has worse facilities than us, currently,” she said. “It’s been a problem for many years, but it came to a head when we switched soccer to winter.”

The school uses the city of Sonoma-owned Arnold Field, which is narrower than a typical soccer field and is natural grass, which can be mucky during the winter.

Boys soccer coach Pedro Merino put it simply: “When it rains, it just becomes a huge, huge mess.”

But better times are coming for Dragon athletes.

Using 2016 bond money, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District is embarking on a $9.5 million overhaul of all of the high school’s athletic fields.

The current land beyond Nathanson Creek houses a seven-lane oval track around a grassy field, a baseball field, two smaller baseball/softball fields and a small parking lot. In a 2015 district report, the track was described as having “reached the end of its useful life.”

Locker rooms, equipment storage and training rooms are back on campus.

If someone gets injured in practice, Verdu said someone hurries to the convenience store a half-mile away.

“We’re the only school in the entire county, except maybe Healdsburg … who doesn’t have a decent facility,” Verdu said. “We go to El Molino, their field is gorgeous. They’re a little school in a little town and they have a fantastic field. Petaluma has a new field, Casa; Vintage and Napa have probably the best stadium I’ve ever played at.”

Sonoma’s plans — for which an initial public comment period remains open through Friday — call for renovations to the entire several acres, adding more fields and installing new, modern surfaces, lights, viewing stands and support buildings.

Renovations include: removing the existing track and field, installing a new full-size, all-weather track and synthetic turf soccer and football field with lights; installing new seating and viewing areas, team rooms, storage rooms, bathrooms, ticket offices and concessions space; and relocating and rebuilding the softball and baseball fields.