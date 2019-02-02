A's prospect, Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray to pick a sport soon

Kyler Murray’s date to report to A’s spring training is Feb. 15, but his decision to play football or baseball could come well before.

The Heisman Trophy winner made the media rounds at the Super Bowl Friday morning. At each TV or radio interview, he was of course drilled with the same question we’ve all been wondering the past few months — what sport will he play?

Murray will take in the Super Bowl in Atlanta Sunday, but it won’t be long after he returns to Dallas before he makes an announcement.

“It’s really coming down to these last couple of days. I’ll probably make a decision here soon after the Super Bowl. Really soon, actually,” Murray said on ESPN’s Get Up! show. “I’ve weighed all the possible options.”

The option of pursuing a pro career in both sports is still not one being seriously considered. Murray told ESPN’s First Take he feels he can play both but knows it’s unlikely he’ll be allowed to do so.

“If I go play baseball, that’s what I’m definitely gonna do and go one hundred percent and not look back,” Murray said. “Whatever choice I make, I’m gonna go hard.

The grind through the minor leagues has been a strong talking point for why Murray could be swayed to football, where he could very well begin his career as a starting quarterback. Murray didn’t seem too horrified by the idea of the minors, acknowledging it’s a necessary transition for all baseball prospects.

“I don’t think it’s gonna factor in a lot,” Murray said of how the minor leagues affect his decision. “I know it’s a process and I don’t know that I’d be ready to go to the big leagues right away, anyway. That would give me time to develop what I need.”

Murray’s answers on both ESPN shows were an improvement over an interview with Dan Patrick’s radio show that turned downright awkward at times, with nearly a two-minute stretch of Murray saying “I don’t know” and his father giving no comment when Patrick asked if he’d host a pro day, participate in the NFL scouting combine, or attend A’s spring training.

One thing that may have helped Murray’s case for football was that he appeared to be taller than at least the 5-foot-8 some speculated he might measure out to be when standing next to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.