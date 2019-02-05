Barber: NBA trade deadline no concern for Warriors

OAKLAND

Steve Kerr said it best.

“The sense in here is ‘that’s everybody else’s problem,’ ” Kerr observed Monday after a Warriors practice. “We’re in a different position, where we have our team. We have an empty roster spot, so we might add somebody. But I think the chances of us making a trade are highly unlikely. … I don’t sense that any of our guys are sort of counting down to Thursday and nervous about anything. I think that’s more for other teams to sort through.”

Kerr was talking about the NBA trade deadline, which is Thursday at noon. It’s an alarm setting that has many teams, and many players, unable to sleep. The NBA has become a nonstop rumor mill, and the trade deadline always gets the mill working overtime.

Is Anthony Davis really headed to the Lakers? If so, what will the compensation be? Are the Lakers really insisting that Brandon Ingram is untouchable? Or will Davis be traded to Milwaukee instead? What about Lonzo Ball, is he destined for Phoenix? Is Mike Conley going to Utah? Jeremy Lin to Sacramento? Nikola Mirotic to Philadelphia? Are John Wall and Bradley Beal staying put in Washington?

Interesting questions, all of them. And the Warriors have the luxury of standing back and watching the elbows fly.

“The free-agent thing’s fascinating, right?” Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Monday. “I’m a human being, I see it. But the good news is, it’s February. And I honestly feel like the job’s hard enough trying to just win basketball games. There’s a time and a place for all that stuff, and that time will certainly come. But we’re in a unique spot. We’re trying to meet our goal of winning another championship.”

The Warriors are currently the focus of all manner of speculation, but little of it revolves around the trade deadline. They outgrew that role long ago. The deadline is for the desperate. The Warriors are NBA upper crust now. Their issues — primarily their ability to re-sign Kevin Durant and/or Klay Thompson — will be resolved in the summer, during free agency.

The Warriors still have an open roster spot, even after activating DeMarcus Cousins. If they fill it, it will likely come after the trade deadline, when teams buy out the contracts of veteran players and send them to the waiver wire.

“We’ll see who’s bought out, first of all,” Myers said. “And then if it’s a player we think makes sense, that can help us win a championship, then we’ll look at it. … We’re still probably a week or so away from those things happening. But I do like the fact that we’re pretty healthy, so there’s no dire need for anything. But if we see a player that makes sense and can help us, we’ll pursue it.”

Not that everything is mellow for the Warriors this season. Far from it. They may not find resolution until July, but the pending free agency of Durant and Thompson loom above the team like thunderheads. It’s hard to pretend everything is normal when there are billboards recruiting Durant in New York City, and when a section of Lakers fans in the upper deck of Oracle Arena chants “We want Thompson!” loud enough to be heard, as happened during Saturday’s game.