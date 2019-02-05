Barber: NBA trade deadline no concern for Warriors

February 4, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND

Steve Kerr said it best.

“The sense in here is ‘that’s everybody else’s problem,’ ” Kerr observed Monday after a Warriors practice. “We’re in a different position, where we have our team. We have an empty roster spot, so we might add somebody. But I think the chances of us making a trade are highly unlikely. … I don’t sense that any of our guys are sort of counting down to Thursday and nervous about anything. I think that’s more for other teams to sort through.”

Kerr was talking about the NBA trade deadline, which is Thursday at noon. It’s an alarm setting that has many teams, and many players, unable to sleep. The NBA has become a nonstop rumor mill, and the trade deadline always gets the mill working overtime.

Is Anthony Davis really headed to the Lakers? If so, what will the compensation be? Are the Lakers really insisting that Brandon Ingram is untouchable? Or will Davis be traded to Milwaukee instead? What about Lonzo Ball, is he destined for Phoenix? Is Mike Conley going to Utah? Jeremy Lin to Sacramento? Nikola Mirotic to Philadelphia? Are John Wall and Bradley Beal staying put in Washington?

Interesting questions, all of them. And the Warriors have the luxury of standing back and watching the elbows fly.

“The free-agent thing’s fascinating, right?” Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Monday. “I’m a human being, I see it. But the good news is, it’s February. And I honestly feel like the job’s hard enough trying to just win basketball games. There’s a time and a place for all that stuff, and that time will certainly come. But we’re in a unique spot. We’re trying to meet our goal of winning another championship.”

The Warriors are currently the focus of all manner of speculation, but little of it revolves around the trade deadline. They outgrew that role long ago. The deadline is for the desperate. The Warriors are NBA upper crust now. Their issues — primarily their ability to re-sign Kevin Durant and/or Klay Thompson — will be resolved in the summer, during free agency.

The Warriors still have an open roster spot, even after activating DeMarcus Cousins. If they fill it, it will likely come after the trade deadline, when teams buy out the contracts of veteran players and send them to the waiver wire.

“We’ll see who’s bought out, first of all,” Myers said. “And then if it’s a player we think makes sense, that can help us win a championship, then we’ll look at it. … We’re still probably a week or so away from those things happening. But I do like the fact that we’re pretty healthy, so there’s no dire need for anything. But if we see a player that makes sense and can help us, we’ll pursue it.”

Not that everything is mellow for the Warriors this season. Far from it. They may not find resolution until July, but the pending free agency of Durant and Thompson loom above the team like thunderheads. It’s hard to pretend everything is normal when there are billboards recruiting Durant in New York City, and when a section of Lakers fans in the upper deck of Oracle Arena chants “We want Thompson!” loud enough to be heard, as happened during Saturday’s game.

Those issues aren’t going away anytime soon. Durant, especially, is too big of a star, and there is no reason for him to play his hand until free agency begins.

“I get it that people want to know the answers to these questions,” Myers said. “But what I would re-convey is, it’s hard to win a basketball game in the NBA. It’s hard to win a playoff game, it’s hard to win a championship. That has to be our focus, and I think that is our focus.”

That means 4½ more months of scuttlebutt about Durant and Thompson. That can weigh on a team, but Myers insisted he doesn’t sense any lingering tension. Maybe the argument that erupted between Durant and Draymond Green in Los Angeles in November was a necessary eruption, letting off the steam that had been building under the surface.

“If we were a young team, or a team that hadn’t been through anything, maybe in (20)14-15, (we wouldn’t be) prepared for those type of things,” Myers said. “But you’ve got guys that are probably as versed as any in the league.”

He noted that most of the current Warriors have spent several seasons in the pressure cooker of NBA title hunts.

Re-signing Durant and Thompson is tricky because it would push the Warriors deep into the luxury tax. In a recent interview with The Athletic, team co-owner Joe Lacob said that’s no problem.

“We can do whatever we want (financially),” Lacob said. “And you should expect that that’s not going to be a reason this team … doesn’t stay great going forward. We have the capital to pay our players what they deserve. And we will. That’s not really the issue. The issue is more about people have to want to play here, and it’s on us to make it a great environment.”

Making it a great environment is up to Kerr and, to a lesser extent, Myers. But the GM was happy to read Lacob’s words.

“It’s better than a guy saying, ‘We’re not gonna spend any money. We better have a budget,’” Myers said with a laugh. “… Someone in my role, you would love to have the support of your ownership, saying, ‘If we lose, or we’re not competitive, it’s not gonna be because we didn’t spend money.’ And I think the fan base should and does appreciate that. Because I’m not sure any fan base cares about what the payroll is. All they want to do is win.”

Myers added: “For me, yeah, it’s almost like you’re playing a game of poker. And your chip stack, yeah, you want a bigger stack. Anybody would want that. Because you know what? The truth is you can make more mistakes. And play more hands.”

The Warriors can make small mistakes and still win championships. Steering the negotiations with Durant and Thompson will bring higher stakes. Those are efforts that will help determine the fate of the franchise, and whether this amazing championship run can continue. For long-time Warriors fans, it’s still sometimes hard to believe how high their team has risen.

Monday, I asked Myers about those Lakers fans chanting for Klay.

“I grew up where we would be chanting, wanting Lakers players. So I guess that’s a good place to be in,” he said. “It’s good to be wanted, right? … Again, it’s the NBA. It is a sport, but it’s also entertainment, and you want people to engage in it, you want them to feel passionate about it. I only worry about one thing, (and that) is apathy. And there’s no apathy in our sport right now.”

Certainly, there is no apathy when it comes to the Warriors.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine