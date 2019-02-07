Barber: Bryce Harper still unlikely for Giants

Forget Antonio Brown. Forget Anthony Davis. Have you heard the real news?

The Giants met with Bryce Harper!

As reported by MLB Network and other news outlets Wednesday, Giants CEO Larry Baer, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy traveled to Las Vegas and met Tuesday with Harper, his wife and agent Scott Boras. In a local baseball offseason with all the drama of a trip to Office Depot for toner, this was a tsunami siren.

We’re not talking about Derek Holland, Drew Pomeranz or Pat Venditte, the Giants’ free-agent signings of December and January. This is Bryce Freakin’ Harper, one of the biggest baseball stars to hit the open market in years. Bryce Harper, who clubbed 184 home runs, drove in 521 runs, won a National League MVP award and made six All-Star teams before he celebrated his 26th birthday. The guy with the perfect hair and the Popeye forearms.

It’s thrilling to think the Giants have entered that sort of market. And it remains highly unlikely that Harper will ever wear the orange and black.

Consider the proposition from Harper’s point of view.

The Giants haven’t been contenders the past two seasons, and there is no reason to believe they will be a playoff team in 2019. Their lineup is punchless, their starting pitchers are hurt and their farm system is considered subpar. In other words, they are not an exciting draw for a superstar free agent.

None of which would eliminate the Giants from the Harper Lotto. He is probably brash enough to believe that his presence would singlehandedly elevate any team to competitiveness, and in the case of San Francisco, that may not be far from the truth. Think optimistically and squint a little bit, and a lineup that includes Harper, Brandon Belt and healthy-again Buster Posey and Evan Longoria has some potential.

The real problem is that the Giants are trying to lure Harper to a ballpark that hasn’t been friendly to sluggers since the days of Barry Bonds. It was clever of the team to disguise the identity of that stadium by changing its corporate name from AT&T to Oracle, but it’s the same slice of waterfront property.

Can you name the most recent free agent to sign with the Giants and proceed to hit 20 or more home runs? It was Aubrey Huff, who inked his deal on Jan. 10, 2010. Aubrey Huff Circa 2010 would not have been mistaken for Bryce Harper Circa 2019. Huff was coming off a season in which he split time between the Orioles and Tigers and put up a combined OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of .694. That’s pretty bad.

Huff surprised everyone by hitting 26 home runs in 2010 and helping the Giants to a highly improbable World Series victory. San Francisco has signed a lot of free agents since then, but none of them has exceeded the 16 homers that Michael Morse recorded in 2014.

Home runs, of course, are not the only metric in baseball. When the Giants were winning three World Series in five years, it was the pitching staff that carried them. The point here is that power hitters like to hit home runs, and in fact wind up getting paid largely on the basis of that statistic. The Oracle Park scoreboard might flash big numbers when the Raiders are playing there in October, but not so much when it’s hosting baseball in June.