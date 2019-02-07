Barber: Bryce Harper still unlikely for Giants

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 6, 2019

Forget Antonio Brown. Forget Anthony Davis. Have you heard the real news?

The Giants met with Bryce Harper!

As reported by MLB Network and other news outlets Wednesday, Giants CEO Larry Baer, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy traveled to Las Vegas and met Tuesday with Harper, his wife and agent Scott Boras. In a local baseball offseason with all the drama of a trip to Office Depot for toner, this was a tsunami siren.

We’re not talking about Derek Holland, Drew Pomeranz or Pat Venditte, the Giants’ free-agent signings of December and January. This is Bryce Freakin’ Harper, one of the biggest baseball stars to hit the open market in years. Bryce Harper, who clubbed 184 home runs, drove in 521 runs, won a National League MVP award and made six All-Star teams before he celebrated his 26th birthday. The guy with the perfect hair and the Popeye forearms.

It’s thrilling to think the Giants have entered that sort of market. And it remains highly unlikely that Harper will ever wear the orange and black.

Consider the proposition from Harper’s point of view.

The Giants haven’t been contenders the past two seasons, and there is no reason to believe they will be a playoff team in 2019. Their lineup is punchless, their starting pitchers are hurt and their farm system is considered subpar. In other words, they are not an exciting draw for a superstar free agent.

None of which would eliminate the Giants from the Harper Lotto. He is probably brash enough to believe that his presence would singlehandedly elevate any team to competitiveness, and in the case of San Francisco, that may not be far from the truth. Think optimistically and squint a little bit, and a lineup that includes Harper, Brandon Belt and healthy-again Buster Posey and Evan Longoria has some potential.

The real problem is that the Giants are trying to lure Harper to a ballpark that hasn’t been friendly to sluggers since the days of Barry Bonds. It was clever of the team to disguise the identity of that stadium by changing its corporate name from AT&T to Oracle, but it’s the same slice of waterfront property.

Can you name the most recent free agent to sign with the Giants and proceed to hit 20 or more home runs? It was Aubrey Huff, who inked his deal on Jan. 10, 2010. Aubrey Huff Circa 2010 would not have been mistaken for Bryce Harper Circa 2019. Huff was coming off a season in which he split time between the Orioles and Tigers and put up a combined OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of .694. That’s pretty bad.

Huff surprised everyone by hitting 26 home runs in 2010 and helping the Giants to a highly improbable World Series victory. San Francisco has signed a lot of free agents since then, but none of them has exceeded the 16 homers that Michael Morse recorded in 2014.

Home runs, of course, are not the only metric in baseball. When the Giants were winning three World Series in five years, it was the pitching staff that carried them. The point here is that power hitters like to hit home runs, and in fact wind up getting paid largely on the basis of that statistic. The Oracle Park scoreboard might flash big numbers when the Raiders are playing there in October, but not so much when it’s hosting baseball in June.

That’s why the Giants were never front-runners in the bidding for Giancarlo Stanton last year, despite their obvious interest.

But hold on, you’re saying. Oracle might have that right-center expanse that blends into the horizon like a Nebraska prairie, but it also has a short porch in right field. The tide is still washing up homers that Bonds put into the bay in the early 2000s. This is a sensible landing spot for a left-handed slugger.

Except that hasn’t been the case for Bryce Harper. It’s hard for hard-core Giants fans to believe, because they remember the two home runs he hit in San Francisco in a 2014 NL division series. One of those home runs nearly brought down a communications satellite.

Look deeper, though, and you’ll see that the facility at Third and King has been an annoyance to Harper. He has played 12 or more regular-season games in 17 different stadiums — all the National League parks, including two in Atlanta, plus Camden Yards in Baltimore. Among those 17 stadiums, his lowest batting average (.164), slugging percentage (.284) and OPS (.588) are at AT&T. His on-base percentage there (.305) is higher only than his .278 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Perhaps you consider those low numbers a function of the Giants’ great pitching from 2012-18. Or maybe you don’t give quite that much credit to Jake Peavy and Ty Blach.

Even if Oracle Park isn’t the ideal destination for Harper, though, there is a dollar figure that will make him forget his struggles there. This is where you have to consider the transaction from the Giants’ point of view.

Zaidi has been consistent ever since he accepted the job with the Giants, stating and restating the notion that, while the team won’t rule out blockbuster deals, they will not be the working model. The Dodgers are a classic deep-pockets MLB franchise, but during Zaidi’s time as general manager there, many of their most important moves were modest, under-the-radar transactions — like signing pitcher Brandon Morrow and infielder Max Muncy. Reaching a mega-deal with Harper would be out of character for Zaidi.

And because of the disadvantages of playing in San Francisco — all those things we already talked about — it’s likely the Giants would have to pay even more for Harper than other teams might.

The meeting in Vegas wouldn’t have happened were it not for another depressed free-agency period in Major League Baseball. Harper reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from Washington. You have to wonder if he regrets it. With spring training due to open for most teams within a week, Harper and the other free-agent whale of 2019, Manny Machado, remain unemployed.

Good for the Giants to take advantage of this vacuum. Zaidi seems like the type of executive who would be open minded toward any sort of transaction, including a huge, headline-generating one. But it’s hard to picture him overpaying on a contract spread out over many years.

In essence, the Giants would be crazy not to listen to what Harper and Boras are proposing. And the rest of us would be crazy to assume this deal is going to get done.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.

