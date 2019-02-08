Padecky: Frank 'Robby' Robinson's large presence will be missed

Frank Robinson died Thursday in Southern California, having been under hospice care for a few months. One can only imagine those last days. Frank in a bed. Confined.

“Ain’t going! I ain’t going! You hear me? I don’t care about these damn needles and tubes and syrupy junk. I ain’t going! I will not submit! You hear me?” Of course, these words are imagined. The personality behind them, however, is not. Going quietly into that good night, nope, that’s not the Frank Robinson I knew. Or the one Duane Kuiper knew.

“My son didn’t believe this story,” said the Giants broadcaster, who played second base for Robinson in Cleveland and San Francisco. “I told him it was true. He thought I was lying.”

It’s spring training, 1976. Robinson is the player-manager for the Cleveland Indians. A pitcher, Bob Reynolds, had made it to the big leagues earlier in his career but was told then by the Indians’ general manager he wouldn’t make the big-league club. Reynolds was incensed. He thought Robinson should have told him. But Robinson was in Phoenix with the big-league team. Reynolds was in Tucson with the Triple-A Toledo guys.

Reynolds said, “If I face Robinson, I’m gonna knock him down.”

Filling out that thought, Kuiper added, “That was not a good idea.”

The Indians broke camp and headed north to play what Kuiper called “a goodwill game” against Triple-A Toledo in Ohio. As bad luck would have it, Reynolds was the pitcher that day. His first pitch to Robinson was a fastball over Robby’s head. “Robby knew what was going on,” Kuiper said. On the next pitch, Robby flew out to left but broke off his run down the bases to head straight to the pitcher’s mound. Dugouts emptied.

“Robby punched Reynolds twice and knocked him out,” Kuiper said. “He would have hit the ground but Jeff Torborg caught him. In front of 10,000 fans. That was our goodwill game for Toledo.”

Yes, Frank Robinson could be as subtle as a punch in the face. Robby was old school before there was old school, if that makes sense. Life, not just baseball, was competition for him. It was to be met square on, without apology, without waver. From 1981 to 1984, Robby managed the Giants and, as a classic understatement, his pilot light was always on.

“His way of communicating was to be sarcastic,” Kuiper said. “He would challenge you.”

To find out limits. To learn about the player. Was there commitment in there? Dedication? Toughness? Sacrifice? Frills, Robby didn’t want no stinkin’ frills. Robby was nails. He wanted hard-core run-through-walls. Doze? You doze at home before you go to sleep. It was his way of pushing, to extract every smidgen of talent.

“Some players never got that,” Kuiper said.

In those four years I covered the team, I came away with a singular description of Robinson — he was Billy Martin without the alcohol. He was as driven as any athlete I ever met. Part of it, of course, was the color of his skin; he was a proud black man. Part of it was his personality; he never suffered fools or idle questions from the media. Part of it was a sense of urgency; not a moment or thought should be wasted. I always wondered: Did Robby feel like he was running out of time?