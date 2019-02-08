Subscribe

Padecky: Frank 'Robby' Robinson's large presence will be missed

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson died Thursday in Southern California, having been under hospice care for a few months. One can only imagine those last days. Frank in a bed. Confined.

“Ain’t going! I ain’t going! You hear me? I don’t care about these damn needles and tubes and syrupy junk. I ain’t going! I will not submit! You hear me?” Of course, these words are imagined. The personality behind them, however, is not. Going quietly into that good night, nope, that’s not the Frank Robinson I knew. Or the one Duane Kuiper knew.

“My son didn’t believe this story,” said the Giants broadcaster, who played second base for Robinson in Cleveland and San Francisco. “I told him it was true. He thought I was lying.”

It’s spring training, 1976. Robinson is the player-manager for the Cleveland Indians. A pitcher, Bob Reynolds, had made it to the big leagues earlier in his career but was told then by the Indians’ general manager he wouldn’t make the big-league club. Reynolds was incensed. He thought Robinson should have told him. But Robinson was in Phoenix with the big-league team. Reynolds was in Tucson with the Triple-A Toledo guys.

Reynolds said, “If I face Robinson, I’m gonna knock him down.”

Filling out that thought, Kuiper added, “That was not a good idea.”

The Indians broke camp and headed north to play what Kuiper called “a goodwill game” against Triple-A Toledo in Ohio. As bad luck would have it, Reynolds was the pitcher that day. His first pitch to Robinson was a fastball over Robby’s head. “Robby knew what was going on,” Kuiper said. On the next pitch, Robby flew out to left but broke off his run down the bases to head straight to the pitcher’s mound. Dugouts emptied.

“Robby punched Reynolds twice and knocked him out,” Kuiper said. “He would have hit the ground but Jeff Torborg caught him. In front of 10,000 fans. That was our goodwill game for Toledo.”

Yes, Frank Robinson could be as subtle as a punch in the face. Robby was old school before there was old school, if that makes sense. Life, not just baseball, was competition for him. It was to be met square on, without apology, without waver. From 1981 to 1984, Robby managed the Giants and, as a classic understatement, his pilot light was always on.

“His way of communicating was to be sarcastic,” Kuiper said. “He would challenge you.”

To find out limits. To learn about the player. Was there commitment in there? Dedication? Toughness? Sacrifice? Frills, Robby didn’t want no stinkin’ frills. Robby was nails. He wanted hard-core run-through-walls. Doze? You doze at home before you go to sleep. It was his way of pushing, to extract every smidgen of talent.

“Some players never got that,” Kuiper said.

In those four years I covered the team, I came away with a singular description of Robinson — he was Billy Martin without the alcohol. He was as driven as any athlete I ever met. Part of it, of course, was the color of his skin; he was a proud black man. Part of it was his personality; he never suffered fools or idle questions from the media. Part of it was a sense of urgency; not a moment or thought should be wasted. I always wondered: Did Robby feel like he was running out of time?

The sign above his parking spot at Candlestick Park provided a good starting point to understanding the man: “DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT PARKING HERE.” Everyone knew who parked there. And no one parked there to tweak Robby. You didn’t tweak Frank Robinson.

“There was never a dull moment,” Kuiper said.

Robinson, in his way, was asking his players to pay attention, just as he did in his Hall of Fame career. Time was valuable to him. Once a player got that, Robby took a breath and opened up, knowledge and compassion revealing itself. When Robinson told Jeff Leonard he wanted him to be the Giants’ team captain, Leonard almost burst into tears. Leonard, let’s be clear, had a hard edge. But this was an anointment of a singular nature from a singular man.

“Robby didn’t do that for the team,” Kuiper said. “He did that for Hac-Man (Leonard). Robby knew that would make Hac a better player.”

Robinson was not gifted with a World Series of talent in San Francisco. He was 264-277 here. The measure of this man was not in his win-loss record; he was 110 games under .500 in his 14-year managerial career. Rather, it was the respect he demanded and expected to receive. In a complicated world, Frank Robinson was decidedly uncomplicated.

“Frank had issues with an umpire named Ron Luciano,” Kuiper said. “If Luciano was at one of our games, Frank told us that under no circumstances do we talk to Luciano. If we did, we would get fined and not play.

“At one game, Luciano is the second-base ump and why, I don’t know, he wants to talk to me. I tell him I can’t talk to him so I keep walking away. I try to get away from him. I come back to the dugout and Frank asks me, ‘Why you playing right field?’ I told him Luciano wants to talk to me and I tell him I can’t.”

Baseball is the one sport in which stories flow faster than a mountain runoff. With Robby it’s a flood zone in the recounting of the man. His accomplishments are nearly flotsam compared with his personality and his character. OK, so he’s the only one to be an MVP in both leagues. Three teams have retired his number. First black manager. First-ballot Hall of Famer. Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

Frank Robinson was a man of integrity. No one ever accused him of steroids, driving while under the influence or domestic violence. Oh, there was violence when Robby slid hard into Milwaukee third baseman Eddie Mathews and Mathews cleaned his clock. But then the story gets better.

“That was in the first game of a doubleheader,” Kuiper said. “In the second game of the doubleheader, Frank hit a home run with one eye closed.”

If he was on the other team, you hated him. If he was on your team, you loved him. Oh, except for this one time.

“Frank was sent to the Indians in 1974,” Kuiper said, “and Gaylord Perry was quoted as saying the next contract he signs he wants one dollar more than Frank. First day in the clubhouse Frank challenges Gaylord to a fight. But Gaylord’s smart. He stays seated.”

As the passage of time ages memory and cripples accomplishments, the question is often asked of athletes: But could he be that good today? It’s a fair question but, nonetheless, that question should never be asked of Frank Robinson. He was one of the 10 best players to ever play baseball. Better still, Robby never took a day off, a minute off, a second off. In that, no one in baseball history is ranked above him.

He made players better; they found out more about themselves than they knew they had. He made sportswriters better; you learned not to ask Frank a stupid question. He made the sport magical; you can’t tell the story of baseball without mentioning his name.

“What was he, 6 feet, 190 pounds?” Kuiper said. “He was Goliath to me.”

His presence filled a clubhouse, a lineup card, a stadium, a reporter’s notebook. He never asked for any of it, but he never apologized for it, either. Frank Robinson lived his life simply but honestly. I’m here and I ain’t going nowhere. Deal with it.

