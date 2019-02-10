Nevius: Kevin Durant's lashing against media was poorly played

The Warriors return home Sunday night for the first time since everyone lost their minds over Kevin Durant — including Kevin Durant.

Last Wednesday, Durant set Twitter and sports talk radio ablaze with an unreasonable request: “I just want to play ball. Is that a problem?”

If there is anything that illustrates the ability of modern sports culture to conjure a controversy out of thin air and clouds, this is it. It began when Durant came to his first media session in nine days, after the Warriors’ lopsided win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant was asked why he hadn’t talked. Was it because of rumors that he was likely going to the Knicks as a free agent after the season?

Matters went downhill from there. Durant angrily name-checked a local reporter, saying his stories implied that the New York rumors were “coming from me.” He went on to say, “I don’t trust none of y’all. Every time I say something, it gets twisted up.”

He finished with a weird mic drop, storming off when he finally got questions about the game, which he’d been requesting.

Whew. So a couple of points:

I saw Durant described as “sullen.” I don’t see that.

While I’m not around him as often as beat writers, to me he’s been a pleasant surprise. He is a regular in post-game interviews and often sits in informal media gaggles at shootarounds. He’s no Kevin Hart, but he’s making an effort.

So taking him to task for nine days of silence seems a bit rich. Marshawn Lynch hasn’t spoken to the media in what … 12 years? And he’s considered eccentric and charming.

Clearly, the undercurrent to all of this — and the reason KD was avoiding the media — is the Knicks speculation. This has been going on for months, way back to October when the Warriors played in NYC and a billboard appeared showing Durant in a Knicks uniform, holding the NBA championship trophy.

I asked him about it then. Others have raised the question periodically.

It’s an endless loop.

But last week the whole thing went into hyperdrive when “insiders” in Knick-town whispered that the team traded Kristaps Porzingis to clear up money for a high-priced free agent. Ergo, it was more likely than ever that Durant was coming to New York.

That was picked up here, leaving the impression that his departure was a done deal.

First, take anything that comes out of the ever- hyperventilating New York media with a grain of salt.

The Knicks have been pushing this idea for months. And maybe they are right. Durant may decide to suit up for the Knicks.

(Note: The Knicks are a dumpster fire and that would be a huge mistake.)

The problem is, there isn’t any answer to this now. The Warriors obviously are not going to trade Durant during the season. And outside of announcing now he is definitely signing with another team or staying — neither of which he’s going to say — we can spend every press conference asking the same questions over and over until July, when he’s a free agent.