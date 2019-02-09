Barber: Which Buster Posey will Giants get in 2019?

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants are really hoping to welcome a certain star hitter in 2019. Bryce Harper? Well, sure, if they can find a way to get that done. But I was talking about Buster Posey.

You know, the old Buster Posey. The one who hit home runs and won a Gold Glove and was National League Most Valuable Player at the age of 25.

Unless the Giants swing a major deal before opening day, their strategy seems to be to get their current players as healthy as possible, effect incremental improvement up and down the roster, and hope for the best. Also, hope that “the best” is somewhere above .500.

No one is more integral to this plan than Posey, who had surgery in late August to repair a torn labrum in his right hip joint, and to remove an impingement therein. Posey has ended each of the past three seasons with a whimper rather than a bang, and the Giants have sunk along with him. The hope now is that the surgery will make Posey a stronger hitter, and a stronger thrower, and that the Giants will have the middle-of-the-order hitter who once terrorized major-league pitching.

And make no mistake, the 2019 season is a huge one for a guy who turns 32 in late March. If Posey can find his power and stay healthy, he may well reclaim the title as the game’s best catcher. If he struggles, the Giants will be faced with some unpleasant questions: Was the injury really the reason for Posey’s second-half struggles? Can he stay behind the plate, or are catching duties dragging him down? And if he can’t catch, does he have the power numbers to be the regular first baseman (or, in a couple years, the designated hitter)?

Clearly, something has been wearing on Posey. Just look at his first-half and second-half splits over the past three seasons, including his batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash lines.

2016 first half: .292/.366/.478, .843 OPS, 11 HRs, 42 RBIs in 80 games

2016 second half: .282/.357/.383, .740 OPS, 3 HRs, 38 RBIs in 66 games

2017 first half: .324/.406/.498, .904 OPS, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs in 77 games

2017 second half: .315/.392/.416, .808 OPS, 2 HRs, 32 RBIs in 63 games

2018 first half: .288/.366/.408, .774 OPS, 5 HRs, 31 RBIs in 80 games

2018 second half: .273/.339/.303, .642 OPS, 0 HRs, 10 RBIs in 25 games

Every year, Posey has fallen off the pace after Game No. 81. While the home runs provide the most obvious evidence, it isn’t just about clearing the fences. And the decline was steeper than ever in 2018.

The problem ran deeper than hitting, too. Prior to the 2018 season, Posey had thrown out 33.6 percent of runners trying to steal. From 2015 to 2017, as he entered the prime of his career, that figure rose to 37.1 percent. Last year it fell to 28.8 percent. He just wasn’t able to open up his body fluidly and put the requisite amount of muscle into his throws.

Hence the feeling of mild desperation after the hip procedure. Either Buster will be Buster again, or the Giants are in trouble.

Saturday is Giants FanFest at Oracle Park, and on Friday, per tradition, the team opened up suites on the upper level of the stadium for players and coaches, as well as president Farhan Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy, to yak it up with reporters.