Barber: Which Buster Posey will Giants get in 2019?

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 8, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants are really hoping to welcome a certain star hitter in 2019. Bryce Harper? Well, sure, if they can find a way to get that done. But I was talking about Buster Posey.

You know, the old Buster Posey. The one who hit home runs and won a Gold Glove and was National League Most Valuable Player at the age of 25.

Unless the Giants swing a major deal before opening day, their strategy seems to be to get their current players as healthy as possible, effect incremental improvement up and down the roster, and hope for the best. Also, hope that “the best” is somewhere above .500.

No one is more integral to this plan than Posey, who had surgery in late August to repair a torn labrum in his right hip joint, and to remove an impingement therein. Posey has ended each of the past three seasons with a whimper rather than a bang, and the Giants have sunk along with him. The hope now is that the surgery will make Posey a stronger hitter, and a stronger thrower, and that the Giants will have the middle-of-the-order hitter who once terrorized major-league pitching.

And make no mistake, the 2019 season is a huge one for a guy who turns 32 in late March. If Posey can find his power and stay healthy, he may well reclaim the title as the game’s best catcher. If he struggles, the Giants will be faced with some unpleasant questions: Was the injury really the reason for Posey’s second-half struggles? Can he stay behind the plate, or are catching duties dragging him down? And if he can’t catch, does he have the power numbers to be the regular first baseman (or, in a couple years, the designated hitter)?

Clearly, something has been wearing on Posey. Just look at his first-half and second-half splits over the past three seasons, including his batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash lines.

2016 first half: .292/.366/.478, .843 OPS, 11 HRs, 42 RBIs in 80 games

2016 second half: .282/.357/.383, .740 OPS, 3 HRs, 38 RBIs in 66 games

2017 first half: .324/.406/.498, .904 OPS, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs in 77 games

2017 second half: .315/.392/.416, .808 OPS, 2 HRs, 32 RBIs in 63 games

2018 first half: .288/.366/.408, .774 OPS, 5 HRs, 31 RBIs in 80 games

2018 second half: .273/.339/.303, .642 OPS, 0 HRs, 10 RBIs in 25 games

Every year, Posey has fallen off the pace after Game No. 81. While the home runs provide the most obvious evidence, it isn’t just about clearing the fences. And the decline was steeper than ever in 2018.

The problem ran deeper than hitting, too. Prior to the 2018 season, Posey had thrown out 33.6 percent of runners trying to steal. From 2015 to 2017, as he entered the prime of his career, that figure rose to 37.1 percent. Last year it fell to 28.8 percent. He just wasn’t able to open up his body fluidly and put the requisite amount of muscle into his throws.

Hence the feeling of mild desperation after the hip procedure. Either Buster will be Buster again, or the Giants are in trouble.

Saturday is Giants FanFest at Oracle Park, and on Friday, per tradition, the team opened up suites on the upper level of the stadium for players and coaches, as well as president Farhan Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy, to yak it up with reporters.

Posey appeared relaxed and composed, if not effervescent. He’s still Buster, after all.

This is what we know about his recovery. It began with running and weight training, especially leg training, an activity that clearly hadn’t felt comfortable for Posey in quite some time.

“This might be TMI, but I was doing like a single-leg RDL, and I could feel my right side of my gluteus maximus engage,” Posey said. “And hadn’t really felt that in a while. With all the leg exercises, I feel things have been more symmetrical.”

Posey said that “RDL” stands for “Russian deadlift,” but I believe he has his East Bloc nations confused. It’s a Romanian deadlift, and it involves keeping the legs straighter than a traditional deadlift, which puts extra burden on the hamstrings and lower back. He was holding a light dumbbell when he did the lift. Leg strength is an underrated part of hitting, and one of the fundamental keys to playing catcher. Posey is trying to get it back.

“After surgery, I feel like we’ve done a good job of just regaining the strength in the hip,” he said. “Because you atrophy for seven, eight weeks, not doing much, and it goes away pretty quickly. … Now we’re in that mode where it’s like, all right, let’s start to get in some of the explosive movements.”

Posey has been hitting, too. He said he started taking swings in the batting cage at Oracle Park just after the new year.

“It felt like mechanically, things were working better than they have,” he said.

Posey said he put his on catcher’s gear just once since the surgery — for a commercial shoot Thursday. “I felt pretty good about throwing those straps on,” he deadpanned.

Posey has been the face of the Giants for years, and he handles the role with a high degree of professionalism. But he can be quite guarded. I asked him Friday how the hip pain affected his throwing last year, and he said, “It’s hard to say. I mean, I definitely felt like there was a little more stress on my shoulder than normal, but that’s kind of the extent of it.” And that was the extent of his answer.

I asked Posey when he first noticed the hip nagging at him, and he replied, “I couldn’t say definitively. I’m really not sure.”

Posey will state his case on the field. But when, exactly? He hasn’t caught live pitching yet. He hasn’t hit live pitching yet. He hasn’t played in a game situation. Posey will be tested gradually over the coming weeks.

He will be with the Giants when pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday. He’s confident he will be ready for opening day, which is March 28 in San Diego. Posey will almost certainly get some time behind the plate in spring games, but no one sounded quite sure when he’ll start, or how quickly he’ll ramp up.

“I can’t answer that exactly,” Zaidi said. “But I do know that we’re gonna be smart about it, careful about it. Not just going into camp, but even going into the season. If things go super, super well, even if he’s ready to carry a full catching load to start the season, I’m not sure that would be the prudent course for us. So I think we’re really gonna err on the side of caution.”

The Giants have asked fans to be patient as they build their roster. They have signed almost no one of note so far this offseason. Next they will ask fans to be patient with Posey. They think he can hit 20-plus home runs again, and keep base runners honest again. The catcher thinks so, too.

But it’s probably going to take a while to figure out which version of Buster Posey we’re getting in 2019.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

