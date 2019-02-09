North Bay League-Redwood tournaments: Carrillo boys stun Healdsburg; Rancho girls top Piner

The second-seeded Maria Carrillo boys basketball team turned in a remarkable second half against top seed Healdsburg in the North Bay League-Redwood Division postseason tournament championship game on Friday night at Analy High School, scoring a 55-51 upset victory.

After a dismal first half put the Pumas (12-16) in a 24-12 hole at halftime, Maria Carrillo completely seized the game in the third quarter, winning the period 25-9. The teams were evenly matched in the fourth quarter, 18-18, giving Carrillo the improbable comeback win.

It has been a tough season for the Pumas, who will likely not earn a Division 2 bid to the North Coast Section (NCS) playoffs due to their record, so the game against Healdsburg (20-6) was likely the season finale for Maria Carrillo.

“There was no pressure on us. All of the pressure was on Healdsburg,” Maria Carrillo coach Justin Leggins said. “I told the kids to just go out and have fun.”

The Pumas took advantage of the moment and rallied with a vengeance in most likely their last game of the season.

“In the first half we had a lot of energy on defense, but we were too passive on offense,” Leggins said. “Once we hit a couple of shots to start the third quarter, that gave us belief that we could win. Our kids never lost confidence.”

For Healdsburg, the postseason is not over, as the Greyhounds will earn a NCS Division 4 bid. However, the tough loss saps the momentum that Healdsburg would have had going into the playoffs.

“Our guys lost focus. They took it for granted at halftime that they would win. We didn’t play with urgency,” Healdsburg coach Yasha Mokaram said. “Maria Carrillo played like it was their last half of basketball in the second half. They shot the ball really well, especially in the second half.”

Maria Carrillo’s third-quarter tsunami of scoring was punctuated by a rare seven-point play.

The Pumas scored on a layup and a Healdsburg player was hit with a controversial technical foul for hitting the backboard during a block attempt. The Pumas sank both free throws, got the ball back due to the technical and then Carrillo’s Austin Ehrlicher (16 points) canned a three-pointer.

“I don’t think I have ever seen that (seven-point play) or been a part of that,” Leggins said. “That was a momentum shifter and carried us the rest of the game.”

Ehrlicher scored 13 points in the game’s third quarter.

“Ehrlicher can flat-out shoot the lights out,” Mokaram said.

Healdsburg was hit with a second technical in the third quarter, giving more fuel to the Pumas’ rally. Maria Carrillo was 4-4 on the technical free throws, which gave the Pumas their four-point margin of victory.

“The technicals led to four points and were a big part of it (the Pumas’ comeback),” Leggins said.

Trey Chapman led Healdsburg with 17 points and 13 rebounds but missed five free throws in the fourth quarter, which turned out to be critical in the Greyhounds’ loss.

In the girls title game:

Rancho Cotate 59, Piner 37

The NBL-Redwood Division girls basketball championship, also at Analy, was a lopsided affair.