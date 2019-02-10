Barber: A's starting rotation a work in progress — again

OAKLAND — The A’s pitchers and catchers report to spring training Sunday. You know, assuming there are any pitchers healthy enough to report.

Some MLB pitching staffs have WAR issues. The A’s primary concern is scar tissues. Manager Bob Melvin’s notes on his pool of rotation starters must read like an orthopedic surgery textbook, with chapters on ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, elbow tendinitis, labrum tears and thoracic outlet syndrome.

What’s a manager to do? Exactly what he did last year. The A’s pitching rotation was in flux even before the 2018 season began, and it remained fluid for the entire campaign. In this context, Oakland’s 97-65 record was a baseball miracle. It was also a testament to A’s executives Billy Beane and David Forst, who found pitchers like Edwin Jackson and Trevor Cahill on the MLB scrap heap; to pitching coach Scott Emerson, who extracted everything he could out of a hodgepodge of throwers; and to Melvin, who worked his in-game pitching changes like a puppet master.

“I was super impressed with Melvin, Emo and even the front office,” pitcher Jharel Cotton said on Jan. 25, the eve of the A’s FanFest. “They did a great job of bringing guys in. And of course, BoMel with his managerial skills, managing the team the way he did. And Emo, with his pitching skills, doing his pitching thing. They all put it together, and the team was dynamite.”

And now they have to do it all over again, because many of the pitchers who were injured last year are in various states of repair.

Here are some updates I received from the horses’ mouths at the media thingy at A’s team headquarters on Jan. 25:

Sean Manaea, who threw a no-hitter last year, had just started executing “dry throws” and “towel throws” — basically, miming the pitching motion without releasing a ball.

Manaea tore his labrum in August and had surgery Sept. 19. He wants to return by the All-Star break, but that may be optimistic.

“The first three months of the offseason, I didn’t watch anybody throw,” Manaea told me. “I was just in a room doing my own rehab. But then I started coming back to the complex and watching guys throw, and I started getting that itch again.”

Cotton, now 27, said his arm feels “great” and that he was hoping to throw off of flat ground the first week in February. Cotton was considered a bright young starter until he tore his ulnar collateral ligament (the Tommy John ligament) and had his elbow surgically repaired on March 31. He’s hoping to rejoin the A’s sometime in the middle of the season.

Paul Blackburn, who struggled terribly early last season, was diagnosed with elbow tendinitis and didn’t pitch after July 6, has thrown off a mound multiple times and is expected for spring training.

A.J. Puk, one of the top three prospects in the A’s farm system, started doing long toss (beginning at 60 feet) in September and was expecting to throw bullpen sessions last week. Puk turned heads in the Cactus League last spring, but blew out his arm and underwent Tommy John surgery on April 11. If all goes well, he’ll be pitching somewhere in June or July.

Young James Kaprielian, who has never pitched above A level, had just started throwing bullpens and, despite undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, was expecting to pitch in spring training.

I did not get a chance to speak with Andrew Triggs, who had thoracic outlet surgery in September and is doubtful for opening day, or Daniel Gossett, another Tommy John victim who might miss the entire 2019 season.

Toss into this salad newcomer Marco Estrada, veteran returnee Mike Fiers, 21-year-old phenom Jesus Luzardo, plus Daniel Mengden, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, Aaron Brooks and whichever neglected free agents the A’s might sign before April 1, and you have a pool of potential starters that is deep, intriguing and utterly unpredictable.

“I think that’s a great word — intrigue,” said former A’s pitcher Dallas Braden, now an analyst for NBC Sports California. “I think in-house it’s more about how these guys are going to bounce back from the injuries that have sort of derailed or postponed their arrivals. Because to your point, we know what these guys can do. … I think the biggest thing to look forward to is who sort of separates themself, not by virtue of injury or a numbers game, but somebody who just grabs that bull by the horns.”

FanGraphs did its annual ZiPS projections for the A’s, and no Oakland pitcher projected to more than nine wins or 143 innings in 2019. Melvin might be the first manager to pick his rotation with a roulette wheel.

“Is it an ideal model? Maybe not,” Braden said. “But they’ve shown the ability to navigate those waters. This year, it won’t be taking the players or staff by surprise.”

I bring up all of this not to mock the A’s or to rehash old injuries, but to inject a dose of realism into expectations for 2019. Winning 97 games last year was fun. It was also complicated and arduous, and many things went right for the A’s to make it possible. Can Melvin and the rest of the brain trust really make it happen again?

Is there another Edwin Jackson to be found this year, a guy in his mid-30s who signs with the A’s and vastly outperforms his recent work? Can Estrada find a way to return to 2016 form? Is Luzardo ready for the big leagues? Can the A’s count on Manaea or Cotton in 2019?

It’s a lot to ask, all of it. In fact, it would look impossible if it weren’t for one mitigating factor. Melvin talked about it Jan. 25.

“The exciting part is that we have a really good bullpen coming back,” he said. “You’re seeing teams be creative. And if the starting part of your rotation’s not a strength, then you kind of work from the back of the bullpen forward.”

So there you have it. The A’s rotation is a work in progress, and is unlikely to make anyone forget the days of Hudson, Zito and Mulder. But that’s all right, because the game has changed, and the A’s have been among the leaders of that evolution. Daniel Mengden and Frankie Montas (or whoever) don’t have to be great. They need to throw five decent innings and make way for an imposing stable of relievers that includes Blake Treinen, Lou Trivino, Fernando Rodney and a number of complementary arms.

That still doesn’t mean it’s going to work. Those relief pitchers can’t throw every day. Someone will occasionally have to be effective enough, and healthy enough, to take care of the first five innings.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

