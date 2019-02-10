Barber: A's starting rotation a work in progress — again

OAKLAND — The A’s pitchers and catchers report to spring training Sunday. You know, assuming there are any pitchers healthy enough to report.

Some MLB pitching staffs have WAR issues. The A’s primary concern is scar tissues. Manager Bob Melvin’s notes on his pool of rotation starters must read like an orthopedic surgery textbook, with chapters on ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, elbow tendinitis, labrum tears and thoracic outlet syndrome.

What’s a manager to do? Exactly what he did last year. The A’s pitching rotation was in flux even before the 2018 season began, and it remained fluid for the entire campaign. In this context, Oakland’s 97-65 record was a baseball miracle. It was also a testament to A’s executives Billy Beane and David Forst, who found pitchers like Edwin Jackson and Trevor Cahill on the MLB scrap heap; to pitching coach Scott Emerson, who extracted everything he could out of a hodgepodge of throwers; and to Melvin, who worked his in-game pitching changes like a puppet master.

“I was super impressed with Melvin, Emo and even the front office,” pitcher Jharel Cotton said on Jan. 25, the eve of the A’s FanFest. “They did a great job of bringing guys in. And of course, BoMel with his managerial skills, managing the team the way he did. And Emo, with his pitching skills, doing his pitching thing. They all put it together, and the team was dynamite.”

And now they have to do it all over again, because many of the pitchers who were injured last year are in various states of repair.

Here are some updates I received from the horses’ mouths at the media thingy at A’s team headquarters on Jan. 25:

Sean Manaea, who threw a no-hitter last year, had just started executing “dry throws” and “towel throws” — basically, miming the pitching motion without releasing a ball.

Manaea tore his labrum in August and had surgery Sept. 19. He wants to return by the All-Star break, but that may be optimistic.

“The first three months of the offseason, I didn’t watch anybody throw,” Manaea told me. “I was just in a room doing my own rehab. But then I started coming back to the complex and watching guys throw, and I started getting that itch again.”

Cotton, now 27, said his arm feels “great” and that he was hoping to throw off of flat ground the first week in February. Cotton was considered a bright young starter until he tore his ulnar collateral ligament (the Tommy John ligament) and had his elbow surgically repaired on March 31. He’s hoping to rejoin the A’s sometime in the middle of the season.

Paul Blackburn, who struggled terribly early last season, was diagnosed with elbow tendinitis and didn’t pitch after July 6, has thrown off a mound multiple times and is expected for spring training.

A.J. Puk, one of the top three prospects in the A’s farm system, started doing long toss (beginning at 60 feet) in September and was expecting to throw bullpen sessions last week. Puk turned heads in the Cactus League last spring, but blew out his arm and underwent Tommy John surgery on April 11. If all goes well, he’ll be pitching somewhere in June or July.

Young James Kaprielian, who has never pitched above A level, had just started throwing bullpens and, despite undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, was expecting to pitch in spring training.