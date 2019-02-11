Montgomery soccer, Newman hoops lead locals into NCS

Playoff brackets for winter sports are set, and several local high school squads in both basketball and soccer are heading into the postseason with lofty goals.

Leading the way, the Montgomery High boys soccer team takes a No. 1 seed into the North Coast Section playoffs, and the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team earned a first-round bye as a No. 2 seed in pairings released Sunday.

Both teams went beyond the NCS playoffs into regionals a year ago, and they lead the local contingent of teams into the playoffs, both having run through the North Bay League-Oak Division’s inaugural season undefeated.

Pairings also were announced for boys basketball, where Cardinal Newman checks in with the highest seeding at No. 3 in Division 2, matched by Clear Lake in Division 5.

The Cardinals of Cardinal Newman will host No. 14 seed Las Lomas at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Cardinals of Clear Lake host St. Helena at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

And in girls soccer, the Montgomery squad is a No. 2 seed in Div. II, while Petaluma is seeded second in the Div. III tournament.

The Vikings boys soccer team, which last year advanced to the Division I regional final, will meet up with fellow North Bay League-Oak representative Windsor in the first round of this year’s Div. II section tournament, squaring off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Elsie Allen High.

Newman’s girls basketball team, meanwhile, will await the winner of No. 7 Kennedy and No. 10 Alhambra on Tuesday, hosting a second-round game on Friday.

Other top-seeded local teams included Newman’s girls’ soccer team, which has a No. 1 seed in Division IV.

Cloverdale’s girls basketball team enters the Div. 5 playoffs as a No. 2 seed.

The first round of the NCS playoffs features several matchups of local teams, including the Casa Grande girls basketball team, coming off winning the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament, hosting Ukiah at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Division 2 matchup.

In boys basketball action pitting local squads, No. 7 Piner will host No. 10 Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Div. 3 action, and No. 5 Healdsburg will host No. 12 Roseland University Prep at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Div. 4.

In girls soccer, No. 6 Maria Carrillo will host No. 11 Casa Grande and No. 4 Analy will host No. 13 Piner in Div. II games. Both games will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to show that the first round of this year’s Div. II section tournament is on Wednesday, not Tuesday.