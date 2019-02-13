Benefield: Santa Rosa boys can be proud of their revitalized basketball squad

The Bethel High Jaguars suited up a 14-player roster and played five guys on Santa Rosa High’s court at all times. But they only needed two.

Bethel seniors Jacob Sharp and Chance McMillian scored 52 of the Jaguars’ 68 points Tuesday night, as No. 8 seed Bethel beat No. 9 seed Santa Rosa 68-57 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 boys basketball tournament.

The only reason the game was played in the gym of the lower seed was because Bethel, which is now 23-6 overall and won the Tri-County Athletic League Stone Division, failed to submit in a timely manner the paperwork required to host the game, officials said.

The visitors might count themselves lucky on that front, because Sonoma County proved to be decidedly unlucky for home teams in Division 2 Tuesday. Not only did Santa Rosa lose at home, but No. 3 Cardinal Newman was upset by No. 14 Las Lomas in the Cardinals’ gym and No. 6 Montgomery was upended at home by No. 11 Tamalpais.

No local teams survived the first round of the Division 2 boys bracket.

But at least for Santa Rosa, there was some solace in having put together the best season of any Panthers squad in the last decade and beyond. They went 18-11 and finished 5-5 in the revamped, and stout, North Bay League-Oak Division.

This is a program that won nine games last year.

“They should be real proud of themselves,” second-year coach Madison Lott said. “The stuff they did this year, I don’t think anyone saw it coming.”

The Panthers may have surprised some teams this season, but the gifts of Bethel’s twin powers of Sharp and McMillian should have surprised no one in the Santa Rosa High gym Tuesday.

Sharp, who I am pretty sure did not break a sweat all night, is headed to Division I Weber State in Ogden, Utah, to play football. And McMillian was named MVP of the Tri-County Athletic League Stone Division after averaging nearly 29 points per game in league.

On Tuesday, Sharp put up 29 points and McMillian added 23.

“Their coach does a good job of getting the two guys that are their athletes the ball and they did some good things,” Lott said. “I was pretty proud of our guys. We fought and things weren’t going our way. We just couldn’t make that one play to, I guess, get over the hump and get (the deficit) into single digits.”

Lott should take solace in this — the Jaguars are a team that has scored 100 points twice this season and 95 on another occasion. They can light it up, and quickly.

“We haven’t really played a team like that, that was that athletic like that, this season,” Santa Rosa senior Grant Goodwin said. “It was kind of hard to get out on shooters. They shoot really well from the perimeter, but they can also drive really well and finish around the rim, so they kind of have multiple ways of getting through our defense.”

Bethel was up 18-13 after the first quarter and grew the lead to 33-23 at the half. After three quarters, it was 47-37.

And it was right around then that it looked, however briefly, that Santa Rosa would not go gently into that good night.