Benefield: Santa Rosa boys can be proud of their revitalized basketball squad

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Bethel High Jaguars suited up a 14-player roster and played five guys on Santa Rosa High’s court at all times. But they only needed two.

Bethel seniors Jacob Sharp and Chance McMillian scored 52 of the Jaguars’ 68 points Tuesday night, as No. 8 seed Bethel beat No. 9 seed Santa Rosa 68-57 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 boys basketball tournament.

The only reason the game was played in the gym of the lower seed was because Bethel, which is now 23-6 overall and won the Tri-County Athletic League Stone Division, failed to submit in a timely manner the paperwork required to host the game, officials said.

The visitors might count themselves lucky on that front, because Sonoma County proved to be decidedly unlucky for home teams in Division 2 Tuesday. Not only did Santa Rosa lose at home, but No. 3 Cardinal Newman was upset by No. 14 Las Lomas in the Cardinals’ gym and No. 6 Montgomery was upended at home by No. 11 Tamalpais.

No local teams survived the first round of the Division 2 boys bracket.

But at least for Santa Rosa, there was some solace in having put together the best season of any Panthers squad in the last decade and beyond. They went 18-11 and finished 5-5 in the revamped, and stout, North Bay League-Oak Division.

This is a program that won nine games last year.

“They should be real proud of themselves,” second-year coach Madison Lott said. “The stuff they did this year, I don’t think anyone saw it coming.”

The Panthers may have surprised some teams this season, but the gifts of Bethel’s twin powers of Sharp and McMillian should have surprised no one in the Santa Rosa High gym Tuesday.

Sharp, who I am pretty sure did not break a sweat all night, is headed to Division I Weber State in Ogden, Utah, to play football. And McMillian was named MVP of the Tri-County Athletic League Stone Division after averaging nearly 29 points per game in league.

On Tuesday, Sharp put up 29 points and McMillian added 23.

“Their coach does a good job of getting the two guys that are their athletes the ball and they did some good things,” Lott said. “I was pretty proud of our guys. We fought and things weren’t going our way. We just couldn’t make that one play to, I guess, get over the hump and get (the deficit) into single digits.”

Lott should take solace in this — the Jaguars are a team that has scored 100 points twice this season and 95 on another occasion. They can light it up, and quickly.

“We haven’t really played a team like that, that was that athletic like that, this season,” Santa Rosa senior Grant Goodwin said. “It was kind of hard to get out on shooters. They shoot really well from the perimeter, but they can also drive really well and finish around the rim, so they kind of have multiple ways of getting through our defense.”

Bethel was up 18-13 after the first quarter and grew the lead to 33-23 at the half. After three quarters, it was 47-37.

And it was right around then that it looked, however briefly, that Santa Rosa would not go gently into that good night.

Senior Allen Baker took a charge from a driving Jorie Taylor, who had a fair size advantage on him, which got his teammates off the bench. In the ensuing possession, senior Jalen Prince missed a 3 from the corner but Goodwin tipped it back in to pull the Panthers to within 10 going into the fourth quarter.

But Baker picked up his fourth foul in the opening seconds of the final quarter and then Sharp grabbed his third open-court steal of the night, seemingly deflating any Panthers’ push.

With 5:30 to play, Lott picked up a technical foul after the Panthers were called for a shooting foul. The Jaguars sank all four free throws.

“I feel like after that it was hard to get back,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin and senior Andre Gaudreau each had nine points, while Baker pitched in six. Prince had 12 points, all from behind the arc, and junior point guard Isidro Garcia had 12 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

“I felt like we had some breakdowns defensively, some opportunities missed where we could step in and take charges like our coach told us,” Garcia said. “Offensively, we could have done a better job of taking care of the basketball.”

It’s the harsh reality of the postseason that a bitter defeat is almost immediately mixed in with pride from the season completed. That was at play Tuesday. No Panther looked happy, but there was certainly some satisfaction apparent. After all, it’s been a long while since a Santa Rosa boys team put together a season the likes of this one.

Lott embodied that strange mix to the end — one moment he was exhorting his team to take a charge and barely moments later, he was shaking his head with the gym clearing out behind him, saying how proud he was to have spent the past 29 games with them.

“They are a great group of kids,” Lott said. “I’m fortunate enough to coach these guys.”

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Garcia said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine