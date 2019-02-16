Benefield: Montgomery soccer team's manager will never forget this game

When Montgomery boys soccer coach Jon Schwan posted the list of players who had made the team on the eve of this season, senior Josh Vieyra’s name wasn’t there.

It wasn’t the first time Vieyra approached the final team roster, posted for all to see, and came away disappointed. He was cut his freshman year, too.

After that first disappointment nearly four years ago, Vieyra went to Schwan and asked him what he needed to work on to get better. He didn’t argue the fact that he’d been left off. He asked what he could do better.

“My touch on the ball really wasn’t that good,” Vieyra said. “I did wall passes with both feet to control the ball better.

“He told me, that, basically not to give up and keep trying,” Vieyra said of Schwan’s advice. “He was coach of varsity, so that motivated me.”

Vieyra said that grades and paperwork kept him from trying out his sophomore and junior seasons. But this year, he decided he’d give it a go for his senior campaign. Again, he was left disappointed.

“I wasn’t mad at all. I knew where he was coming from,” he said. “I was disappointed in myself for a while, but that went away.

“But I remembered that coach said that there was a position open, team manager,” Vieyra said. “I took it because I just wanted to be part of a team, a family.”

It was the first time since Schwan took over in 2011 that any player not picked for the team had taken him up on the offer to become team manager.

“He has lots of friends on the team. He wanted to be part of the program,” Schwan said.

So Vieyra has spent this season collecting and distributing balls, filming games, managing the water cart and, occasionally, when the numbers call for it, jumping into a drill at practice.

“Those players have more talent than I do, so I thought it was a good idea to learn off them,” he said. “They help me out.”

Schwan has come to count on his first-ever manager.

“He’s totally reliable,” he said. “He’s a really good kid.”

About halfway through the season, as the Vikings were building on what has become an 18-0-2 record, Schwan called a meeting with his team. There were various topics on the agenda, but at one point, he asked the players to share what Montgomery soccer means to them. Vieyra chimed in.

“Josh spoke up and got a little emotional and just thanked everyone for letting him be a part of it,” Schwan said. “At that moment right there, I just remember thinking, ‘We are going to add this kid.’”

So while Vieyra continued his managerial duties, Schwan started planning. He wanted Vieyra to make an appearance at the Vikings’ final North Bay League-Oak Division game against Santa Rosa on Feb. 9, when all seniors would be honored and walk onto the field with family members. But he also wanted to keep it a surprise.

That surprise was almost thwarted when he didn’t have an extra white jersey. He had to ask junior Noah Warnell, who was out with a broken foot, for his No. 33. He told him it was for a JV player he was planning to pull up for the postseason.