Warriors heat up late to top Jazz 115-108

OAKLAND — Stephen Curry overcame a sluggish night shooting and made a pair of pivotal 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 28 points and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from behind for the third consecutive game and beat the Utah Jazz 115-108 on Tuesday night.

Curry had 24 points on 8 of 19 shooting. The two-time MVP missed his first five shots beyond the arc and finished 5 of 14 on 3s.

Klay Thompson scored 22 and DeMarcus Cousins added 12 points and 10 rebounds to help Golden State to its fourth straight win and 16th in 17.

Donovan Mitchell had 25 points and seven rebounds for Utah. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Gobert’s double-double is his 46th of the season.

The Warriors came back from 17 down to beat Phoenix on Friday and were down 19 to Miami on Sunday before winning. Both of those deficits were at halftime.

This time Golden State fell behind 91-84 early in the fourth before going on a 21-4 run.

Andre Iguodala helped spark the surge with a steal and dunk while Thompson had a 3-pointer and reverse layup, but it was Curry’s burst that was key.

Curry made back-to-back 3s then drove around Ricky Rubio for an easy layup that put the Warriors up 105-95.

Before the game Curry, Durant and Thompson received their All-Star jerseys from general manager Bob Myers.

The Warriors got off to a rough start with their perimeter shooting, going 1 of 9 beyond the arc in the first quarter, and didn’t find their stroke until late in the second.

Curry made back-to-back 3s, Iguodala added one and Thompson — who appeared to dislocate the ring finger on his left hand in the first quarter — made another.

Golden State led 62-53 early in the third before Mitchell got Utah rolling with a pair of 3s and seven points as part of an 18-7 run. Neto later made consecutive layups to put the Jazz up 84-81.

Tip-ins

Jazz: Rubio missed an open layup and shot an airball on a 3-point try in the first quarter. … Utah committed 16 turnovers that led to 27 points for Golden State. … Six Jazz players scored in double figures.

Warriors: Curry got off to another slow start in the first quarter, missing all three of his 3-point attempts and shooting 2 of 6 overall. … Coach Steve Kerr said he plans to rest Cousins and Shaun Livingston for the second half of Golden State’s back-to-back Wednesday in Portland. … Thompson made three 3s to move past Dale Ellis into 17th place on the NBA’s list for career 3-pointers with 1,721.