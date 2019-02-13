Barber: Mixed night for starting five as Warriors beat Jazz 115-108

OAKLAND — The Warriors won another game Tuesday night, knocking out the Utah Jazz 115-108 at Oracle Arena. But did they solve their conundrum?

Golden State is 10-1 since DeMarcus Cousins got healed and was inserted into the starting lineup. And when all five of the team’s returning All-Stars start the game — the so-called Five-Star Lineup — the Warriors are a cool 9-0. No big surprise there. They have one of the most talented groups of starters in NBA history, and they are racking up victories.

Here’s the conundrum: That Five-Star Lineup hasn’t been great as a collective.

The quintet played together for 15 minutes at Phoenix on Friday night, and wound up minus-22 in the plus/minus column. They allowed the Suns to take a 31-15 lead before the reserves began chipping away. Sunday night at Oracle, the Five-Stars were minus-15 in a close win against the Miami Heat. That combined minus-37 put the best starting lineup in basketball into the red; they were a cumulative minus-4 in their first eight games together.

It wasn’t a meltdown. The Warriors have kept rolling out the wins, after all. But the floor unit that is supposed to be their best has actually been holding back the rest of the team.

What gives? Someone asked Stephen Curry after the Tuesday-morning shootaround, and it sounded as though he was looking for answers along with the rest of us.

“I can’t figure out if it’s our overall focus and energy, or Xs and Os, stuff like that,” Curry said. “You’d think fire and energy could get you through whether you’re making or missing shots. But teams are really coming at us strong out of the gate, and we haven’t matched their energy and their toughness. Miami was as glaring as it gets, in terms of getting outplayed.”

Curry framed the debate pretty well. When Cousins returned after his nearly year-long rehabilitation from a torn Achilles’ tendon, the Warriors received both a gift and a challenge. The center has played well as a Warrior, too. But the Five-Star Lineup, for the most part, has not. As Curry suggested, the question is whether the reasons are strategic or psychological.

Either is believable.

The Warriors have never had a player like Cousins during Steve Kerr’s tenure as coach — a guy who can leak out for legitimate 3-point attempts, but also dominate in the post, with his back to the basket. He changes everything for the Warriors. He gives them new ways to score, but he also is a potential bottleneck for a team that thrives on movement and passing.

So yes, Kerr and his staff and starting players may be working through some kinks as Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green learn what to expect of Cousins, and how best to take advantage of his assets.

But the other explanation is equally plausible. Basketball, even at the NBA level, doesn’t always come down to what the coach draws on the whiteboard. That’s especially true for the Warriors, who are always in search of motivation in the regular season. And it isn’t just motivation.

Remember when Durant joined the Warriors to start the 2016-17 season? The campaign ended with a dominant playoff run and an NBA championship, but getting there wasn’t a breeze. Specifically, it took Curry a long time to adjust to his new superstar teammate. Curry, the greatest long-range shooter the game as ever seen, was eager to make room for Durant. Too eager. He wound up deferring to Durant for much of the season, and Curry’s performance suffered.