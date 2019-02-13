Barber: Mixed night for starting five as Warriors beat Jazz 115-108

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2019

OAKLAND — The Warriors won another game Tuesday night, knocking out the Utah Jazz 115-108 at Oracle Arena. But did they solve their conundrum?

Golden State is 10-1 since DeMarcus Cousins got healed and was inserted into the starting lineup. And when all five of the team’s returning All-Stars start the game — the so-called Five-Star Lineup — the Warriors are a cool 9-0. No big surprise there. They have one of the most talented groups of starters in NBA history, and they are racking up victories.

Here’s the conundrum: That Five-Star Lineup hasn’t been great as a collective.

The quintet played together for 15 minutes at Phoenix on Friday night, and wound up minus-22 in the plus/minus column. They allowed the Suns to take a 31-15 lead before the reserves began chipping away. Sunday night at Oracle, the Five-Stars were minus-15 in a close win against the Miami Heat. That combined minus-37 put the best starting lineup in basketball into the red; they were a cumulative minus-4 in their first eight games together.

It wasn’t a meltdown. The Warriors have kept rolling out the wins, after all. But the floor unit that is supposed to be their best has actually been holding back the rest of the team.

What gives? Someone asked Stephen Curry after the Tuesday-morning shootaround, and it sounded as though he was looking for answers along with the rest of us.

“I can’t figure out if it’s our overall focus and energy, or Xs and Os, stuff like that,” Curry said. “You’d think fire and energy could get you through whether you’re making or missing shots. But teams are really coming at us strong out of the gate, and we haven’t matched their energy and their toughness. Miami was as glaring as it gets, in terms of getting outplayed.”

Curry framed the debate pretty well. When Cousins returned after his nearly year-long rehabilitation from a torn Achilles’ tendon, the Warriors received both a gift and a challenge. The center has played well as a Warrior, too. But the Five-Star Lineup, for the most part, has not. As Curry suggested, the question is whether the reasons are strategic or psychological.

Either is believable.

The Warriors have never had a player like Cousins during Steve Kerr’s tenure as coach — a guy who can leak out for legitimate 3-point attempts, but also dominate in the post, with his back to the basket. He changes everything for the Warriors. He gives them new ways to score, but he also is a potential bottleneck for a team that thrives on movement and passing.

So yes, Kerr and his staff and starting players may be working through some kinks as Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green learn what to expect of Cousins, and how best to take advantage of his assets.

But the other explanation is equally plausible. Basketball, even at the NBA level, doesn’t always come down to what the coach draws on the whiteboard. That’s especially true for the Warriors, who are always in search of motivation in the regular season. And it isn’t just motivation.

Remember when Durant joined the Warriors to start the 2016-17 season? The campaign ended with a dominant playoff run and an NBA championship, but getting there wasn’t a breeze. Specifically, it took Curry a long time to adjust to his new superstar teammate. Curry, the greatest long-range shooter the game as ever seen, was eager to make room for Durant. Too eager. He wound up deferring to Durant for much of the season, and Curry’s performance suffered.

Curry returned to form while Durant was injured that year, and stayed hot when the small forward got healthy. They figured it out.

Here’s a guess about the Warriors of 2019, or at least the Five-Stars: They’re all in deferral mode. Durant, Curry and Thompson each has the ability to take over a game offensively. But Cousins is a sensational scorer, too. Those other All-Stars want him to thrive, want him to feel comfortable. They know that’s the big task of this season, at least until the playoffs begin and they hunt a three-peat.

The Five-Star results were mixed against the Jazz. They played together for the first 6 minutes and 30 seconds of the first quarter, until Thompson dislocated his finger and left the court along with Cousins and Green. The Warriors were up 11-5 at that point; in other words, the Five-Stars were at plus-6.

The third quarter didn’t go as smoothly. Golden State had a 47-44 lead at halftime, but by the time Cousins departed at the 5:54 mark in favor of Kevon Looney, the Jazz had cut the deficit to 64-63. So that was a minus-2 for the Greatest Starting Lineup in History. And the Five-Stars didn’t see the floor together for the rest of the night. Final tally for the evening: plus-4. Final tally for the whole experiment thus far: Zero. Dead even.

“I think we’re still figuring out how we’re gonna play and be effective with each other on the offensive side, like where our shots are gonna come from,” Durant said after the game. “I think that we are doing a good job of mixing up the shots and the touches. Everybody’s getting involved. I think Cuz is still getting his legs up under him. He’s definitely been a load in the paint for us, but there’s gonna be a time when he’s gonna start knocking down those threes. They’re leaving his hand, but they just a little short. But I think after the break, when he relax a little bit, figure out where he’s at as a player, I think he’s gonna come back even better afterwards.”

Here’s a question: Does it matter? The Five-Stars have been pretty average as a unit, but each of the five has played exceptionally well at times. The bench has been very good lately. And the Warriors are winning at a high rate. Who cares how the points are distributed among rotational groups if the team is rolling?

No, it doesn’t matter much. Yet. But remember that everything changes in the postseason. Cousins has generally been playing 24-25 minutes per night. (He got 28 on Tuesday.) His usage is likely to increase as the games become more important. In other words, the Five-Stars will getting more minutes together, against better opponents.

So yes, this starting group will need to figure some things out. But there is time, a lot of time. A lot of time to solve the conundrum.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

