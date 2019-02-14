Ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte back in Bay Area with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — In a sense, Pat Venditte is two people.

When he sits in a corner by himself at Giants media day, you can’t tell. He looks ordinary. A typical 6-foot-1, 185-pound man with thinning brown hair. The type you see every day. Certainly not a major leaguer. Maybe a bat boy, or the guy who takes your blood pressure before you meet the doctor.

In the corner, Venditte keeps his head down and browses through his phone with his right hand. He can’t do much with his left. He’s right-handed.

Except when he pitches.

On the mound, he’s not ordinary. He’s a switch-pitcher — the only one in the major leagues. The second one since 1894. He’s Right-handed Pat and Left-handed Pat. The 33-year-old reliever throws with both arms.

He signed a one-year, $585,000 contract with the Giants this offseason.

“I am two different guys out there,” Venditte said in a soothing, quiet voice. “There are two different mentalities. The pitch grips are different. I even have a couple different pitches right-handed compared to left. So, when I switch hands, I step off the mound for a second, think about what I’m trying do, and then reload into my left-handed delivery or my right-handed delivery.”

This is the story of the two Vendittes:

The beginning

It starts when he was 3 years old.

The native of Omaha, Nebraska, never learned to write or brush his teeth with his left hand. Didn’t care to learn. But when he picked up a ball, one hand wasn’t enough. He had a fixation to throw it equally well with both. And he always could.

“As soon as coach pitch ended in Little League and we were allowed to pitch, I’d switch back and forth,” Venditte said. He was 7 years old. Most kids that age can’t throw over the plate with their dominant arm. And most kids can’t hit, either.

Imagine Young Pat, the future major leaguer, mowing down the left-handed 7-year-olds with his left arm, then mowing down the right-handed 7-year-olds with his right arm. Using advantages kids don’t even need. Giving those whippersnappers no slack.

Who IS this guy?

“I actually had two gloves at the time,” Venditte explained. “One would stay behind the mound, and then I would switch them out. By my second year of pitching, I had a switch glove. I was 8.”

The switch glove

Like Venditte, it almost appears normal. It looks like a six-fingered outfielder’s glove, the one in which the sixth finger is the webbed pocket between the index finger and the thumb.

But, Venditte’s glove has two thumbs and two pockets. It seems fit for a Martian.

“There are two thumbs and four finger slots,” Venditte said. “And it’s pretty evenly shaped. You catch the ball off to the side. You don’t catch it directly in the middle.”

The Mizuno Company originally made an ambidextrous glove for Greg Harris — a 15-year big leaguer and a right-handed pitcher. He could always pitch left-handed, too, and did so for one full inning with the Montreal Expos in 1995 — his final season in the majors. His coaches never let him become a full-time switch-pitcher, because he was so effective right-handed. They didn’t see the need for a switch-pitcher, or the advantage.