NCS playoff roundup: Montgomery boys hold Windsor scoreless in soccer

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 13, 2019

The top-seeded Montgomery boys soccer team began its quest to win consecutive North Coast Section Division 2 titles in relatively easy fashion Wednesday night, facing little resistance from 16th-seeded Windsor in a 2-0 Vikings victory.

The Vikings outshot the Jaguars 22-3 and had a 10-0 shots-on-goal edge in the game held at Elsie Allen.

Montgomery is 3-0 against Windsor this season.

“It’s the playoffs, so a win is a win,” Montgomery coach Jon Schwan said. “We squandered a lot of opportunities early. We feel we could have been more efficient in front of the goal.”

Montgomery’s Zack Batchelder scored in the ninth minute on a through-ball from 15 yards out slotted to the far post.

“Zack is a clinical finisher,” Schwan said.

The Vikings (18-0-2) took a 2-0 lead in the 67th minute as Batchelder converted from 5 yards out via a crossing pass from Kevin Welch.

“He (Batchelder) is a great player. He is so smart with the ball,” Windsor coach Gerardo Perez said. “He sets up his whole team for success. His first touch is incredible.”

Windsor’s young team (5-10-5) kept the game respectable against a more battle-tested Vikings squad.

“Windsor is definitely a team on the rise,” Schwan said. “We are going to have to look out for them next season.”

Montgomery moves on to host eighth-seeded Maria Carrillo in the quarterfinals at Santa Rosa High Saturday at 7 p.m.

“There will be a ton of familiarity with Maria Carrillo,” Schwan said. “I don’t expect a lot of secrets. It will come down to game-plans and execution.”

In girls soccer:

Cardinal Newman 7, Swett 0

In a Division 4 game at El Molino High, the top-seeded Cardinals (12-4-1) scored a lightning-quick goal 12 seconds in to set the tone in a runaway victory. Biffy Tosti (3 goals, 1 assist) scored the goal after six quick passes down the field set her up.

“It was a good way to start and build from there,” Cardinal Newman coach John Gilson said. “We play in a tough league, so we haven’t had a game like this since the beginning of the season. We played everybody tonight and we are getting healthier.”

Cardinal Newman had 11 shots compared to four for 16th seed Swett (11-6-2) of Crockett.

Also scoring for the Cardinals was Keely Ray (1 goal, 2 assists) and Tori Holden (1 goal, 1 assist).

Cardinal Newman will host 9th-seeded University (San Francisco) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at El Molino High.

Casa Grande 4, Maria Carrillo 2

The visiting 11th-seeded Gauchos (14-5-1) stunned the favored sixth-seeded Pumas (11-5-4) in a Division 2 game. The Pumas were up 2-1 midway in the second half when the Gauchos scored three goals in 15 minutes for the come-from-behind win.

“I am incredibly disappointed. We just did not have any attacking sense in front of the goal,” Maria Carrillo coach Debra LaPrath said. “Credit to Casa Grande. They really went after it and we did not. Casa Grande really pushed and got hungry in the last 15 minutes. We didn’t look past them by any means.”

Casa Grande advances to a quarterfinal at third-seeded Northgate (Walnut Creek) Saturday at 7 p.m.

For the Pumas, it was a game of blown scoring chances, as they had a 17-6 advantage in shots.

“We had so many opportunities which we missed. We truly had some beautiful opportunities in the box that we missed,” LaPrath said. “We had a horrible night in front of the net (offensively).”

Maria Carrillo’s starting goalie, Taylor Little, was taken out of the game on concussion protocol after a one-on-one collision with a Casa Grande player midway through the first half.

“We let a lot of things in (goal) that we wouldn’t have normally,” LaPrath said. “Casa Grande took advantage of our starting keeper being out.”

Casa Grande was led by Kaitlyn Banks (2 goals) and Jocelyn Garcia (2 assists).

For LaPrath and the Pumas, it will be a long offseason of pondering the disappointing ending.

“This is the playoffs — you lose and you are done,” LaPrath lamented. “There is no moving on.”

In boys basketball:

Clear Lake 58, St. Helena 39

The host third-seeded Cardinals (25-2) routed the 14th-seeded Saints (13-13) to move on to the quarterfinals.

Clear Lake will host 11th-seeded Sonoma Academy Saturday at 7 p.m.

“Any time you can play at home is obviously good,” Clear Lake coach Scott De Leon said.

Against the Saints, the Cardinals broke out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and sailed to the victory by winning the rebounding battle and playing stingy defense.

“We controlled the boards,” De Leon said. “Our defense was the story of the game. We put a lot of pressure on their shooters.”

Clear Lake was led by Darius Ford (19 points) and Jaron Mertle (11 points, 18 rebounds).

St. Helena was led by Jonathan Gamble with 13 points.

