NCS playoff roundup: Montgomery boys hold Windsor scoreless in soccer

The top-seeded Montgomery boys soccer team began its quest to win consecutive North Coast Section Division 2 titles in relatively easy fashion Wednesday night, facing little resistance from 16th-seeded Windsor in a 2-0 Vikings victory.

The Vikings outshot the Jaguars 22-3 and had a 10-0 shots-on-goal edge in the game held at Elsie Allen.

Montgomery is 3-0 against Windsor this season.

“It’s the playoffs, so a win is a win,” Montgomery coach Jon Schwan said. “We squandered a lot of opportunities early. We feel we could have been more efficient in front of the goal.”

Montgomery’s Zack Batchelder scored in the ninth minute on a through-ball from 15 yards out slotted to the far post.

“Zack is a clinical finisher,” Schwan said.

The Vikings (18-0-2) took a 2-0 lead in the 67th minute as Batchelder converted from 5 yards out via a crossing pass from Kevin Welch.

“He (Batchelder) is a great player. He is so smart with the ball,” Windsor coach Gerardo Perez said. “He sets up his whole team for success. His first touch is incredible.”

Windsor’s young team (5-10-5) kept the game respectable against a more battle-tested Vikings squad.

“Windsor is definitely a team on the rise,” Schwan said. “We are going to have to look out for them next season.”

Montgomery moves on to host eighth-seeded Maria Carrillo in the quarterfinals at Santa Rosa High Saturday at 7 p.m.

“There will be a ton of familiarity with Maria Carrillo,” Schwan said. “I don’t expect a lot of secrets. It will come down to game-plans and execution.”

In girls soccer:

Cardinal Newman 7, Swett 0

In a Division 4 game at El Molino High, the top-seeded Cardinals (12-4-1) scored a lightning-quick goal 12 seconds in to set the tone in a runaway victory. Biffy Tosti (3 goals, 1 assist) scored the goal after six quick passes down the field set her up.

“It was a good way to start and build from there,” Cardinal Newman coach John Gilson said. “We play in a tough league, so we haven’t had a game like this since the beginning of the season. We played everybody tonight and we are getting healthier.”

Cardinal Newman had 11 shots compared to four for 16th seed Swett (11-6-2) of Crockett.

Also scoring for the Cardinals was Keely Ray (1 goal, 2 assists) and Tori Holden (1 goal, 1 assist).

Cardinal Newman will host 9th-seeded University (San Francisco) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at El Molino High.

Casa Grande 4, Maria Carrillo 2

The visiting 11th-seeded Gauchos (14-5-1) stunned the favored sixth-seeded Pumas (11-5-4) in a Division 2 game. The Pumas were up 2-1 midway in the second half when the Gauchos scored three goals in 15 minutes for the come-from-behind win.

“I am incredibly disappointed. We just did not have any attacking sense in front of the goal,” Maria Carrillo coach Debra LaPrath said. “Credit to Casa Grande. They really went after it and we did not. Casa Grande really pushed and got hungry in the last 15 minutes. We didn’t look past them by any means.”

Casa Grande advances to a quarterfinal at third-seeded Northgate (Walnut Creek) Saturday at 7 p.m.

For the Pumas, it was a game of blown scoring chances, as they had a 17-6 advantage in shots.