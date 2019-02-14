Spring training notes: Giants rookie Joey Bart gets right to work with Madison Bumgarner

When catching prospect Joey Bart arrived in the San Francisco Giants’ camp, he wanted to get over any nervousness about being around veterans such as Madison Bumgarner, so he made a point of introducing himself to the pitcher.

The second overall pick in last year’s amateur draft had no idea he’d be catching Bumgarner’s first bullpen session Wednesday.

“I was walking in to catch and he was like, ‘Let’s go on No. 1,’” Bart said. “I was like, ‘All right, here we go.’”

Bumgarner hopes to bounce back from a disappointing 2018. The left-hander didn’t make his season debut until June 5 after breaking the pinkie of his pitching hand when hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield late in spring training. Bumgarner went 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 starts.

“You can tell he came in ready,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “It was a really good bullpen for him. It’s good for the kid to catch him, too. First bullpen and he’s catching your No. 1 guy. That’s probably good for him to break the ice and feel part of this.”

After watching Bumgarner on television make opposing hitters look foolish, Bart, 22, didn’t expect to have a front-row seat.

“He put it right where he wanted it and to me, that was great,” Bart said. “I don’t know how he is at his peak but for his first one, I thought he did well. He said he’ll get better. I was pretty impressed.”

The Giants will have competition for the No. 2 catcher behind Buster Posey, who is coming back from hip surgery. Others in camp include Aramis Garcia, Cameron Rupp, Hamlet Marte and recently signed veterans Rene Rivera and Stephen Vogt.

Giants trade for reliever Gott

The Washington Nationals traded right-handed reliever Trevor Gott to the Giants for cash on Wednesday.

The move came after Washington designated Gott, 26, for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson.

Gott went 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 20 appearances totaling 19 innings for the Nationals in 2018, with 15 strikeouts, 10 walks and four home runs allowed.

He is 5-4 with a 4.64 ERA in 81 games, all in relief, since making his big-league debut in 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels.

A’s prospect suffers setback

The A’s were hoping they could finally get a good look at promising pitching prospect James Kaprielian this spring, but they will have to wait a little longer.

The right-hander had a setback just before the start of spring training, and an MRI revealed a strained lat muscle. He will be shut down for two weeks and re-evaluated Feb. 27.

Kaprielian, 24, was one of the three prospects acquired in the 2017 deadline deal that sent Sonny Gray to the New York Yankees.

Drafted 16th overall by the Yankees in 2016, injuries have plagued Kaprielian throughout his young career as he’s dealt with various elbow and shoulder issues, including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017.

Kaprielian has not pitched in an actual game since 2016 and has not gone past single-A, but the A’s hope to get him moving through their minor league system this upcoming season.

Outfielder Grossman joins A’s

The A’s have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with outfielder Robbie Grossman.

The switch-hitting Grossman batted .271 with five home runs and 48 RBIs in 129 games with the Minnesota Twins last season. He split time between both corner outfield spots, playing 52 games in right and 34 in left.

What likely piqued the A’s interest in Grossman was his ability to get on base. He possesses a career .355 on-base percentage, reaching base at a clip of .367 last year with Minnesota.

Grossman, 29, joins a crowded outfield that already includes Stephen Piscotty, Ramón Laureano, Nick Martini, Chad Pinder and Mark Canha.

Oakland’s top hitting prospect, Franklin Barreto, is also expected to get some time in the outfield this spring.