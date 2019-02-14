Empire schools sending 32 to NCS wrestling tournament

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 13, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A total of 32 local wrestlers have qualified for the North Coast Section boys wrestling championships, including No. 1 seeds Blake Fredrickson of Windsor High School and Tyler Winslow of Sonoma Valley, both seniors.

Fredrickson is the top seed in the 113-pound class and Winslow is No. 1 at 220 pounds for the championships that will take place atJames Logan High School in Union City on Friday and Saturday.

Ukiah is sending seven wrestlers to the section meet, while Windsor is sending five.

Here is the list of the local qualifiers for this weekend’s meet, with their weight class, seeding and school:

106 pounds: 3. Nick Trave, Petaluma; 4. Isaiah Rubio, Windsor; 9. Marco Montanez, Healdsburg.

113: 1. Blake Fredrickson, Windsor; 6. Jose Sanchez, Maria Carillo; 7. Preston Bagan, Analy; 8. Casey Aikman, Ukiah.

126: 6. Charlie Cliburn, Ukiah.

132: 2. Jose Fernandez III, Upper Lake; 4. Brennan Brown, Windsor; 9. Hugo Salazar, Lower Lake.

138: 4. Ashton Stanley, Ukiah; 6. Justin Campbell, Windsor.

145: 2. Trent Silva, Windsor; 4. Jay Escamilla, Ukiah.

152: 2. Connor Pedersen, Petaluma; 5. Adrian Alvarez, Ukiah.

160: 5. Colton Prieto, Petaluma.

170: 7. Ethan Williams, Healdsburg.

182: 2. Nathan Tyrrell, Ukiah.

195: 3. Justin Naugle, Casa Grande; 4. Bryan Torres, Maria Carrillo; 5. Jared Pyzer, Middletown; 6. Bryan Carrillo, Kelseyville; 7. Alex Cruz, Windsor.

220: 1. Tyler Winslow, Sonoma Valley; 2. Frankie Pomilia, Ukiah; 6. Javente Gregoire, Kelseyville.

285: 4. Peletisal Toleafoa, Santa Rosa; 7. Jack Faris, Casa Grande.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine