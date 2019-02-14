Empire schools sending 32 to NCS wrestling tournament

A total of 32 local wrestlers have qualified for the North Coast Section boys wrestling championships, including No. 1 seeds Blake Fredrickson of Windsor High School and Tyler Winslow of Sonoma Valley, both seniors.

Fredrickson is the top seed in the 113-pound class and Winslow is No. 1 at 220 pounds for the championships that will take place atJames Logan High School in Union City on Friday and Saturday.

Ukiah is sending seven wrestlers to the section meet, while Windsor is sending five.

Here is the list of the local qualifiers for this weekend’s meet, with their weight class, seeding and school:

106 pounds: 3. Nick Trave, Petaluma; 4. Isaiah Rubio, Windsor; 9. Marco Montanez, Healdsburg.

113: 1. Blake Fredrickson, Windsor; 6. Jose Sanchez, Maria Carillo; 7. Preston Bagan, Analy; 8. Casey Aikman, Ukiah.

126: 6. Charlie Cliburn, Ukiah.

132: 2. Jose Fernandez III, Upper Lake; 4. Brennan Brown, Windsor; 9. Hugo Salazar, Lower Lake.

138: 4. Ashton Stanley, Ukiah; 6. Justin Campbell, Windsor.

145: 2. Trent Silva, Windsor; 4. Jay Escamilla, Ukiah.

152: 2. Connor Pedersen, Petaluma; 5. Adrian Alvarez, Ukiah.

160: 5. Colton Prieto, Petaluma.

170: 7. Ethan Williams, Healdsburg.

182: 2. Nathan Tyrrell, Ukiah.

195: 3. Justin Naugle, Casa Grande; 4. Bryan Torres, Maria Carrillo; 5. Jared Pyzer, Middletown; 6. Bryan Carrillo, Kelseyville; 7. Alex Cruz, Windsor.

220: 1. Tyler Winslow, Sonoma Valley; 2. Frankie Pomilia, Ukiah; 6. Javente Gregoire, Kelseyville.

285: 4. Peletisal Toleafoa, Santa Rosa; 7. Jack Faris, Casa Grande.