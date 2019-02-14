Brett Anderson re-signs with A's

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 13, 2019

MESA, Arizona — Left-hander Brett Anderson is back with the Oakland A’s for a third stint 10 years after breaking into the big leagues with the club.

He received a $1.5 million, one-year contract, announced Wednesday at spring training. He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts: $200,000 each for 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24.

Anderson went 4-5 with a 4.48 ERA in 17 starts and 80⅓ innings last season for the A’s.

The 31-year-old spent the 2009-13 seasons with Oakland before being traded to the Rockies in December 2013.

Also Wednesday, the A’s placed left-hander Sean Manaea on the 60-day injured list to clear roster room for Anderson.

Manaea pitched a no-hitter against Boston on April 21 in a bright start to a season that ended with the ace undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September. He is expected to be out until around the All-Star break.

