Barber: When the Slam Dunk Contest was stolen from Andre Iguodala

OAKLAND — The NBA All-Star Game is Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, which means the NBA Slam Dunk Contest is Saturday. Plenty of Warriors will take part in the former, none in the latter.

But there is a current member of the team who has slam dunk experience. In fact, his was one of the most memorable performances in the competition’s history, his narrow loss among the most controversial.

I didn’t know if Andre Iguodala would talk to me about it. He can break down the game of basketball, and the business of sports, better than almost any athlete I’ve encountered. But he generally would much rather troll sportswriters than assist them.

I snagged Iguodala as he walked off the court following a shootaround Tuesday morning at the Warriors’ practice facility and told him what I was researching. He spent approximately two minutes insisting he has no recollection of the 2006 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. I threatened to open my laptop and show him highlights to jog his memory. Iguodala spent another minute shaking his head and saying he didn’t want to talk about it, citing a variety of socio-cultural reasons.

And then, without really assenting to the conversation, he talked about it. A little. In a sometimes-cryptic manner. Because he’s Andre.

You can watch a video of the 2006 contest on YouTube. Iguodala, then in his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, had just turned 22. But when you’re used to seeing 2019 Andre Iguodala, the smooth-faced 2006 version looks like a teenager.

The festivities were in Houston that year. The judges — Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Rudy Tomjanovich, Elvin Hayes and Kenny Smith — all had ties to the Rockets. Iguodala’s opponents were Josh Smith of Atlanta (the defending champion), Hakim Warrick of Memphis and Nate Robinson of New York. “The little man, he’s gonna be a crowd favorite,” one of the analysts, Magic Johnson, said of Robinson before the contest began.

More of a judge favorite, as we would see.

Iguodala wasn’t exactly fresh for the event. The Sixers had finished the first half of the season with a back-to-back against the Spurs (at home) on Wednesday and the Bulls (at Chicago) on Thursday. He then led the sophomores to victory in the Rising Stars game on Friday night, scoring 30 points and claiming MVP honors. The Slam Dunk Contest was Saturday.

The highlight of the first round is some tomfoolery by Josh Smith, who lays a strip of tape on the floor a good five feet behind the key. Smith then ignores his marker, taking a giant stride past the tape before going airborne.

“What was the line for?” commentator Charles Barkley says as his partners laugh out loud.

For his first dunk, Iguodala shoots a half-shot toward the basket, scoops up the ball on a high bounce and windmills it hard with his right hand. His second dunk is the one that people still talk about.

“I think any of those contests, what makes it so difficult for the guys who are participating is everybody wants to see something new,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was working for TNT then and was in the stands at Toyota Center. “That was definitely something new. That was pretty remarkable.”