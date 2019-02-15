Barber: When the Slam Dunk Contest was stolen from Andre Iguodala

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — The NBA All-Star Game is Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, which means the NBA Slam Dunk Contest is Saturday. Plenty of Warriors will take part in the former, none in the latter.

But there is a current member of the team who has slam dunk experience. In fact, his was one of the most memorable performances in the competition’s history, his narrow loss among the most controversial.

I didn’t know if Andre Iguodala would talk to me about it. He can break down the game of basketball, and the business of sports, better than almost any athlete I’ve encountered. But he generally would much rather troll sportswriters than assist them.

I snagged Iguodala as he walked off the court following a shootaround Tuesday morning at the Warriors’ practice facility and told him what I was researching. He spent approximately two minutes insisting he has no recollection of the 2006 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. I threatened to open my laptop and show him highlights to jog his memory. Iguodala spent another minute shaking his head and saying he didn’t want to talk about it, citing a variety of socio-cultural reasons.

And then, without really assenting to the conversation, he talked about it. A little. In a sometimes-cryptic manner. Because he’s Andre.

You can watch a video of the 2006 contest on YouTube. Iguodala, then in his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, had just turned 22. But when you’re used to seeing 2019 Andre Iguodala, the smooth-faced 2006 version looks like a teenager.

The festivities were in Houston that year. The judges — Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Rudy Tomjanovich, Elvin Hayes and Kenny Smith — all had ties to the Rockets. Iguodala’s opponents were Josh Smith of Atlanta (the defending champion), Hakim Warrick of Memphis and Nate Robinson of New York. “The little man, he’s gonna be a crowd favorite,” one of the analysts, Magic Johnson, said of Robinson before the contest began.

More of a judge favorite, as we would see.

Iguodala wasn’t exactly fresh for the event. The Sixers had finished the first half of the season with a back-to-back against the Spurs (at home) on Wednesday and the Bulls (at Chicago) on Thursday. He then led the sophomores to victory in the Rising Stars game on Friday night, scoring 30 points and claiming MVP honors. The Slam Dunk Contest was Saturday.

The highlight of the first round is some tomfoolery by Josh Smith, who lays a strip of tape on the floor a good five feet behind the key. Smith then ignores his marker, taking a giant stride past the tape before going airborne.

“What was the line for?” commentator Charles Barkley says as his partners laugh out loud.

For his first dunk, Iguodala shoots a half-shot toward the basket, scoops up the ball on a high bounce and windmills it hard with his right hand. His second dunk is the one that people still talk about.

“I think any of those contests, what makes it so difficult for the guys who are participating is everybody wants to see something new,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was working for TNT then and was in the stands at Toyota Center. “That was definitely something new. That was pretty remarkable.”

Iguodala begins his turn by shooing away photographers sitting on the floor behind the basket. There’s a murmur in the arena. What the heck is he doing? The intrigue only increases when Iguodala’s teammate, Allen Iverson, sets up behind the backboard with a ball in his hands. Iverson bounces the ball off the reverse side of the glass; Iguodala grabs it from the air, swoops underneath the backboard — and cracks himself in the noggin.

Did he hit his head? His eye? Was it on the backboard? A camera?

“I don’t remember,” Iguodala said Tuesday. “I might have hit my head.”

On his second try, Iverson’s throw is off target and the dunk is aborted. On the third attempt, Iguodala catches the ball at the baseline, limbos underneath the glass and jams it home in one fluid motion. It is a move that defies gravity. The arena erupts as Iguodala disappears into the tunnel like Bo Jackson. The judges reward him with a perfect 50.

The crazy thing, as Iguodala told me, is that he practiced the dunk only twice. Once while messing around the previous summer, and once with Iverson, at a 76ers shootaround just before the contest.

“I think he’s right,” said Kyle Korver, a teammate of Iguodala’s in Philadelphia and now with the Utah Jazz. “I don’t think he tried it a lot. I remember he was gonna be in it, and us kind of talking in the locker room about some ideas. He just kind of went with the mindset — you know how he is — of ‘I’m just gonna figure it out.’”

“He didn’t know what I was doing,” Iguodala said of Iverson, recalling their practice session. “He was surprised, too, like what the (bleep)? The whole team saw it. … They approved it. They were pretty excited about it.”

Iguodala and Robinson, the 5-foot-9 rookie, proceed to the final round.

Robinson’s next move is ambitious. He throws the ball off the backboard, catches it in the air, scissors his legs and windmills the dunk. But he’s having trouble executing it. He tries four times, then eliminates the backboard toss. After two more attempts, Magic Johnson says, “OK, it’s time to move on.” After eight attempts, he amends the thought to, “No, it’s time to give it up, really.”

Finally, on his ninth try, Robinson stuffs it home.

Iguodala sort of reprises his first dunk of the evening, except he goes behind his back in the air and finishes with a violent rim-rattler. “It’s done,” Johnson says.

But Robinson comes up with a fantastic gimmick for his finale, enlisting his ancestral acrobatic short man, Spud Webb. Robinson puts Webb, the 1986 contest winner, in front of the basket, accepts a high bounce pass from him and jumps completely over the retired player as he dunks. The judges give Robinson 50 points.

Iguodala’s final dunk is athletic, if relatively muted. He goes through his legs in the air before jamming a reverse. The judges raise their placards, and this is where things get shady. Kenny Smith is holding the 9 card. But as he glances over at the other numbers, he lifts the 8. Iguodala gets 44 points for the dunk. He and Robinson have tied, and must proceed to a tiebreaker for the title.

The participants have mentally prepared for four dunks. And now, with everything on the line, they must spontaneously come up with a fifth.

“Yeah, you just trying to be creative,” Iguodala said. “Just try to come up with something just as good as your other dunks. You have things stashed away, I guess. Take some advice. Ask people for ideas and just try to go out and perform.”

Robinson goes big again. He attempts another off-the-backboard rebound-and-slam, but this one starts at halfcourt, with dribbles behind the back and through the legs. His lob is epic, like a running, long-distance horseshoe toss. Which explains why he can’t do it. Time and again, Robinson fails. His throws go behind the backboard, over his head, straight into the floor.

The camera catches Robinson huffing from the effort. Iguodala paces and looks pensive.

“It was a long night already,” Iguodala told me. “It’s kind of cold. People don’t understand how stiff you get out there. Just trying to keep warm.”

Still, he never held it against Robinson.

“Nah, nah. I wasn’t thinking like that,” Iguodala said. “… You’re young, you’re whatever. Young and dumb. Just go dunk.”

The archival materials all say that Robinson got it right on his 14th attempt. It is actually his 15th. He has moved up his approach a little by then. Still, it’s an impressive achievement. The judges give Robinson 47 points.

Iguodala wraps up his appearance by driving the baseline, going through his legs in the air and finishing with a reverse dunk. He makes it on his third try. He gets a 46. Final tally: Robinson 141, Iguodala 140.

Iverson yells, “We got robbed!” Many in the crowd boo. Kobe Bryant, standing courtside, looks perplexed.

“Kobe and I got the same agent,” Iguodala said. “We just like family.”

Robinson would go on to win two more NBA Slam Dunk Contests. Iguodala would not take part again. Thirteen years later, he claimed he has never seen a tape of his performance, and that he rarely watches the Slam Dunk Contest from year to year. But he insisted there were no hard feelings.

“Vince (Carter) only did it once. Kobe only did it once. At that point, I think I was just focused on the season, trying to win games,” Iguodala said.

I reminded him that the result cost him money. Robinson got $35,000 for first place. Iguodala received $22,500 for second. He said there was more to it than that.

“It was like a million dollars,” Iguodala claimed. “I lost a lot of money. It was a lot. Shoe contract. I had a shoe commercial coming up if I woulda won. I had a lot of stuff. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Whatever. Ain’t nothing to cry about.”

Iguodala is having a resurgence this season, though he just turned 35. His points, rebounds and assists per 36 minutes are all up from last year. It just looks like he has more bounce. Not everyone is surprised.

“He’s an unbelievable athlete,” Korver said. “He’s got incredible body control. His balance is still among the elites in the game. Like he has that incredible ability to explode to the basket, obviously. And his ability to always have his feet, how he uses his hands to balance himself. You don’t measure that with vertical jumps. But if you were to somehow be able to gauge his powerfulness and balance, he’d be off the charts still today.”

So, I had to ask: Would Older Iguodala have a chance of finishing the behind-the-backboard dunk that Younger Iguodala threw down?

“I wouldn’t try,” he said. “Now you only jump when you have to. I’m looking forward to retirement, it’s gonna be pretty exciting.”

Not exactly what you would expect from a man who stunned the basketball world with his swashbuckling athleticism. Maybe he was winding me up. I couldn’t tell. Because he’s Andre.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-529-5218 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine