Benefield: Rancho Cotate girls basketball team's playoff win a long time coming

Rancho Cotate assistant principal Henri Sarlatte, the school’s resident athletic historian, has been on the phone a lot in recent days.

Could it be? Please check.

Never before? Confirmation needed.

Is it true that no Rancho Cotate girls basketball team in the history of the school has ever won a North Coast Section playoff game? That no team has ever been where this year’s team is: Readying themselves for a Division 2 NCS quarterfinal playoff contest?

It’s true.

“They have never won a playoff game,” Sarlatte said.

Before Tuesday, that is.

The school opened in 1966. No matter when girls hoops was established on campus, that’s a long time to go without.

Sarlatte said that even back in the salad days, when Rancho put forth some strong squads, the Cougars couldn’t find success in the postseason.

“We could never get past the first round,” he said.

Until now.

Rancho Cotate, the No. 6 seed in Division 2, handled No. 11 Newark Memorial High 62-48 Tuesday night to set up their first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals Friday. They drew familiar foe Montgomery, the No. 3 seed, who dispatched No. 14 El Cerrito 51-25.

None of this has gone unnoticed around campus or in the locker room.

“We do talk about how we are making history,” Kierra Johnson, a senior, said. “We want to keep pushing.”

As much as this is a great story of a team on the rise, have no doubt — Montgomery will push back.

The Vikings are 22-6 overall and again came in second in the North Bay League-Oak Division behind powerhouse Cardinal Newman. While making it to this point in the season is new to the Cougars, it’s old hat for Montgomery. It’s been at least 15 straight years — I stopped looking before 2003.

The Vikings have a balanced offense that is not overly reliant on a single player. Senior Trinity Hawkins and junior Ashleigh Barr are both getting nine points per game. Barr is also grabbing more than seven rebounds to Hawkins’ nearly five. Senior Ivy Lea is getting seven points and four rebounds per game, while junior Ciarah Michalik has six points and two steals per game, and Lauren Schank is adding nearly seven points and a steal.

“We need to stop them from attacking and getting to the rim. And they are good shooters; we need to get a hand up,” Newton said of the Vikings. “And they are a really good defensive team. They try to make you make mistakes, take you out of your game. One of the biggest things about them is they are a very disciplined team. They play well together.”

While Rancho is not overly familiar with being in the playoffs, the Cougars should be familiar with facing Montgomery when they have made the postseason.

Last year the Cougars were seeded No. 14 and were handed a 71-46 loss by the No. 3 Vikings in the first round. The year before, again the No. 14 seed, Rancho lost 64-52 to No. 3 Acalanes.

This may be new territory for coach Newton, but his confidence in his Cougars is not. In the 2012-13 season, the Cougars didn’t win a league game.