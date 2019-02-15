Benefield: Rancho Cotate girls basketball team's playoff win a long time coming

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2019

Rancho Cotate assistant principal Henri Sarlatte, the school’s resident athletic historian, has been on the phone a lot in recent days.

Could it be? Please check.

Never before? Confirmation needed.

Is it true that no Rancho Cotate girls basketball team in the history of the school has ever won a North Coast Section playoff game? That no team has ever been where this year’s team is: Readying themselves for a Division 2 NCS quarterfinal playoff contest?

It’s true.

“They have never won a playoff game,” Sarlatte said.

Before Tuesday, that is.

The school opened in 1966. No matter when girls hoops was established on campus, that’s a long time to go without.

Sarlatte said that even back in the salad days, when Rancho put forth some strong squads, the Cougars couldn’t find success in the postseason.

“We could never get past the first round,” he said.

Until now.

Rancho Cotate, the No. 6 seed in Division 2, handled No. 11 Newark Memorial High 62-48 Tuesday night to set up their first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals Friday. They drew familiar foe Montgomery, the No. 3 seed, who dispatched No. 14 El Cerrito 51-25.

None of this has gone unnoticed around campus or in the locker room.

“We do talk about how we are making history,” Kierra Johnson, a senior, said. “We want to keep pushing.”

As much as this is a great story of a team on the rise, have no doubt — Montgomery will push back.

The Vikings are 22-6 overall and again came in second in the North Bay League-Oak Division behind powerhouse Cardinal Newman. While making it to this point in the season is new to the Cougars, it’s old hat for Montgomery. It’s been at least 15 straight years — I stopped looking before 2003.

The Vikings have a balanced offense that is not overly reliant on a single player. Senior Trinity Hawkins and junior Ashleigh Barr are both getting nine points per game. Barr is also grabbing more than seven rebounds to Hawkins’ nearly five. Senior Ivy Lea is getting seven points and four rebounds per game, while junior Ciarah Michalik has six points and two steals per game, and Lauren Schank is adding nearly seven points and a steal.

“We need to stop them from attacking and getting to the rim. And they are good shooters; we need to get a hand up,” Newton said of the Vikings. “And they are a really good defensive team. They try to make you make mistakes, take you out of your game. One of the biggest things about them is they are a very disciplined team. They play well together.”

While Rancho is not overly familiar with being in the playoffs, the Cougars should be familiar with facing Montgomery when they have made the postseason.

Last year the Cougars were seeded No. 14 and were handed a 71-46 loss by the No. 3 Vikings in the first round. The year before, again the No. 14 seed, Rancho lost 64-52 to No. 3 Acalanes.

This may be new territory for coach Newton, but his confidence in his Cougars is not. In the 2012-13 season, the Cougars didn’t win a league game.

The next season, Newton took over. It’d be a super compelling story had Newton righted the ship immediately. He didn’t. The Cougars went 0-14 in league his first year at the helm. He had only eight girls on the roster at one point.

But he believed. In 2014 he said: “I look at some of the girls coming up, in the next couple of years I think we are going to be a competitive team.”

The next season, the Cougars went 7-17 overall and won their first league game in more than two years.

The season after that, they were 10-26 and won two league games.

The breakthrough came in 2016-17. The Cougars went 10-26 and 4-10 in the NBL to earn the 14th seed in the NCS tournament.

Last year, the final in the former NBL configuration, the Cougars were 13-15 and 6-8 in league and again made the NCS tournament.

“I have been on the team all four years of high school and every year we have improved,” Makenna Menton-Porter said. “Each year we have advanced. It’s been cool to see the evolution. They push us to never give up. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”

The team confidence was growing so much that some Cougars were miffed when league officials put them in the less competitive NBL-Redwood Division this season.

Their answer? They ran the table.

They went 10-0 and beat their league opponents by an average of 37 points per game.

At midseason, they scheduled a non-division game with Windsor, a team that was put in the Oak Division. The Cougars won 61-43.

“We went through those games pretty quick,” Johnson said.

Newton doesn’t mind his team feeling a little put out.

“We wanted to still be in the other league,” he said. “We took fourth last year and we took a lot of pride in that.”

Newton, who describes himself as a realist, said last year when the Cougars took the floor against Montgomery, he acknowledged they were a long shot. This year? He likes their chances.

“On paper, they are better than we are. They are the No. 3 seed,” he said.

“Realistically speaking, I think we can beat them,” he said. “We can upset them; we have a shot. We have a much better team this year.”

Sarlatte said the Cougars’ tempo reminds him of the style of Nolan Richardson’s early 1990s “40 minutes of hell” Arkansas Razorbacks, where a team runs, presses and defends until the opponent breaks.

The style is relentless and Rancho has the bench to back it up.

“We bring a lot of pressure,” Newton said. “A lot of the time it’s full-court pressure or three-quarter pressure. There is speed and quickness to it, especially in the second half. We just wear people down.”

And it’s wildly entertaining, Sarlatte said.

“We are going to get on you, we are going to press you,” Sarlatte said. “When we are clicking, they are exciting to watch.”

“People are showing up, random people,” Newton said. “Now the community is coming back, ‘Hey, we want to come see this’ or ‘You guys ought to check these guys out.’”

And that excitement is catching on a little bit around campus, too, Sarlatte said.

“We have a lot of Rancho alumni who teach here, from different eras, and they are excited for the girls,” he said. “People are excited for them.”

Newton wants to enjoy that excitement, but he wants his team to know that they now belong with the likes of Montgomery.

“I tell the girls, ‘Look, they are battle tested. They are used to this,’” he said of the Vikings. “We just started being a competitive team.”

And Newton doesn’t want to see it end. It’s been too much fun coming over to the winning side.

“I tell the girls, there are times at the end of the game, I check out a little and just enjoy watching them play,” he said. “It’s awesome. Oh man, I enjoy it. Let’s not stop. Let’s keep having fun.”

