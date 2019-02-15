Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25,000 for outburst at referee

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 14, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing and confronting a referee.

The penalty announced Thursday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, was for Kerr’s actions in a 127-107 loss at Portland on Wednesday night.

Kerr screamed at referee Ken Mauer, smashed his clipboard, and was given two technical fouls and ejected with 3:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine