Benefield: Cardinal Newman girls soccer squad playing with confidence

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals know nothing about the Piedmont Highlanders, their opponent Wednesday in a North Coast Section Division 4 semifinal girls soccer game, and that’s just fine by coach John Gilson.

“Sometimes when you don’t know anything about them, you play your game even more,” he said.

That may prove troublesome for the No. 4-seeded Piedmont Highlanders, because the top-seed Cardinals’ game is plenty strong. They are 13-4-1 overall and went 8-3-1 to finish second in a tough North Bay League-Oak Division.

Still, knowing a team’s tendencies or style of play can be helpful. So Gilson went looking. He didn’t find much. No film, no common opponents, no secret intel.

We do know this: The Highlanders are seeded No. 4. We know they are 13-5-1 overall but tallied a record of 3-4-1 in the West Alameda County-Foothill League. We know that they have a trio of goal scorers in Ashley Nelson and Fiona Hunter — two juniors who have netted 10 goals a piece — and junior Ceci Brien, who leads the team with 17 goals.

But all that may not matter in the face of what the Cardinals bring to the field.

That’s how Gilson sees it.

“Trying to make adjustments to another team isn’t really what you want to do,” he said. “You impart your game on them and force them to adjust to you.”

And the Cardinals, with a number of dynamic players, make that tough.

“We are a good enough team that I believe all 11 players on the field can play. It’s not like you are strong up the spine or in spots,” he said. “I think we are good enough that we can play through everybody and then let your dynamic players come into the fold that way.”

Dynamic players? Cardinal Newman has them.

Senior Keely Roy leads the team in goals with 14 and is second in the assist tally with eight. Ella Wright, another senior, has scored six goals on the season and leads the team with 11 assists.

That duo has presented a two-pronged threat that has given opponents problems all season long, Gilson said.

“They are two very unique, strong players,” he said. “A lot of teams don’t have players that can deal with both of them.”

And even if Piedmont is familiar with Roy, that may not matter. She’s listed as a forward, but Gilson said he’s used her in at least six different spots this season, depending on the Cardinals’ needs.

That plays like an ace for Gilson and it makes the Cardinals a difficult lineup to prepare for.

“I think that is the key,” he said. “I don’t know if you can come out to a game and find Keely in the same part of the field every game.

“Her versatility allows her to do that,” he said.

“Her pace, her work rate — she is a tireless worker,” he said. “If she does her thing and plays well, I have a hard time believing we’ll lose.”

And if defenders lavish too much attention on Roy, here comes Wright, a lightning-quick weapon who is also listed as a forward.