Benefield: Off night dooms Cardinal Newman girls' North Coast Section hopes

This was not a position the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team usually finds itself in.

The Cardinals, the No. 2 seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 basketball tournament, were down 13-7 to No. 3 seed St. Joseph Notre Dame of Alameda at the end of the first quarter. They were down 23-16 at the half. They were down 39-25 after three quarters and they were down 54-47 when the final buzzer sounded.

The Cardinals were upset on their home floor in the semifinals of the NCS tournament. Cardinal Newman hasn’t been ousted before the finals since they lost 57-55 to No. 1 Salesian in 2015, when they were still playing Division 4.

The loss doesn’t end the Cardinals’ season, but it likely ousts them from the NorCal tournament’s Open Division. NorCal seedings and division assignments will be announced Sunday.

It was a night of uncharacteristic action for Cardinal Newman. The Cardinals looked tentative in the face of the visiting Pilots’ confidence. The two teams played a similar, up-tempo, high-pressure style, but the Pilots managed to find their way to the rim more often and more successfully.

The normally sharp-shooting Cardinals were cold all night — even from the free-throw line.

“We were really hesitant offensively,” coach Monica Mertle said.

“We have a lot of kids who have not played — prior to this year — in this type of game before,” she said. “The two players who have are Avery (Cargill) and Anya (Choice). Tonight we looked a little hesitant and inexperienced in this type of environment.”

Choice, a junior, led the Cardinals with 14 points on the night.

As they have all season, the Pilots brought a balanced attack. Senior Zhane Duckett led all scorers with 16 points, after coming into the contest averaging nearly 10. Malia Mastora, a junior who came in averaging nearly 15 points per game, got exactly that while freshman Talana Lepolo, who averages almost eight points per game, got 13 against the Cardinals Wednesday.

“I can live with the way that we defended,” Mertle said. “There were a couple of easy ones that we could have taken away, but they didn’t have an excessive amount of points. I think we defended well enough to win the game, but offensively we just weren’t clicking.”

There was no greater proof off that than Cargill’s ice-cold night. She thawed out with a mighty effort in the fourth quarter, but it was too late.

Cargill, a varsity starter since she walked in the door as a freshman four years ago, has never not played in the section finals. But try as she might, she could not get her shots to fall Wednesday night.

She was blanked in the first half and didn’t score her first point of the game until she hit a free throw with 5:52 to play in the third quarter. She rallied for 11 points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back three pointers that, along with a bucket from junior Emma Nordby, pulled the Cardinals to a 51-41 deficit with 1:16 to play, but the Pilots had the ball handlers and the free-throw shooters to ride out the storm of the final 76 seconds.