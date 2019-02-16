Jurickson Profar happy to be part of A's plans

MESA, Arizona — There was a time when Jurickson Profar was regarded as the top prospect.

No, not the top prospect in the Texas Rangers organization. Not the top prospect in one specific minor-league level. Profar was considered the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.

It’s taken a while for that massive hype to translate to the big leagues. Injuries have cut his seasons short over the past few years and affected his overall performance. But Profar started to show flashes last season with the Rangers when he hit .254 with 20 home runs, 35 doubles, six triples and 77 RBIs while also swiping 10 bases.

There’s still more to Profar’s game to be unlocked, and he arrived at Hohokam Stadium Thursday for his first day in A’s camp excited to build off what was by far the most successful season of his big-league career.

“It was a little bit frustrating, but I worked hard to get past the injuries and last year was the first time I really got a chance to play,” Profar said. “I think I did good, and I’m really looking forward to this year.”

Profar, 25, was acquired in a December three-team deal with the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays. From the A’s side of things, infield prospect Eli White was sent to the Rangers, while reliever Emilio Pagan and a supplemental draft pick went to the Rays.

Profar is tasked with replacing All-Star second baseman Jed Lowrie, who is now a member of the New York Mets after signing a two-year deal this offseason. Those are high expectations, but that’s what Profar has been dealing with his whole life.

The spotlight shined on Profar at age 11 as part of his native Curaçao Little League team, which captured a Little League World Series championship back in 2004.

Profar’s profile only continued to grow as the years went on. He signed with the Rangers in 2009 at 16, and earned a big-league call-up in 2012 at the age of 19, becoming the first player born in 1993 to reach the majors and the youngest active player in MLB at the time.

Having never hit more than six home runs in four seasons prior to 2018, manager Bob Melvin thinks Profar is joining the A’s at the perfect time in his career.

“Coming off a healthy season after the expectations on him throughout his career, I think he finally got past all that last year,” Melvin said. “To be in a position where he’s basically playing one position this year, I think he’s happy about that.”

Similar to Lowrie, Profar is a switch-hitter. Though most of his power came from the left side —16 of his homers were against right-handers — Profar’s versatility at the plate will allow him to play on a regular basis.

Profar’s versatility extends to the field. Playing in 146 games last season, 68 were at shortstop, 51 at third base, 24 at first, 10 at second and he even had an appearance in left field. He often filled in for injured Rangers stars Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus.

Though Melvin plans to stick with Profar at second most of the season, having a player he can put anywhere on the field will likely come in handy at some point.

“When you get into extra-inning games it’s always nice to have someone with that type of versatility if you pinch-run for someone,” Melvin said. “To have a guy that has played all over the place is a bonus.”

Like most A’s newcomers this spring, Profar couldn’t help but admire what went on in Oakland last season as the club went on a surprising playoff run, even if they were a divisional rival.

“They always gave us a hard time,” Profar said. “They never give up and play a hard nine innings. I’m looking forward to that.”

Profar is excited to inject himself into the group of young A’s talent that exists all over the field. He enjoyed watching the fun being had by all the players, especially Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman.

“I loved watching him play last year,” Profar said of Chapman. “All of them, (Matt) Olson at first. It was a joy watching them and this year is going to be fun.”