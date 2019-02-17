Giants president Farhan Zaidi aiming for depth, not splash

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Another day, another new player.

So it goes in Giants camp, where new president of baseball Farhan Zaidi is working diligently to add quality depth while maintaining optimal roster flexibility.

Thus far, none of the new players the Giants have acquired are 26-year-old superstar free agents. But a few are expected to help the club improve immediately, including Friday’s signee, switch-hitting infielder Yangervis Solarte.

“To have not just a switch-hitter, but a guy who has 15-to-20 homer power and also a guy who makes a lot of contact and struck out 60 to 70 times a year, you don’t see that with double-figure power that much in the game anymore,” Zaidi said.

Like fellow minor-league free agent Gerardo Parra, Solarte must pass a physical Sunday for his deal to be completed with the Giants. While neither Parra nor Solarte are guaranteed roster spots, both are candidates to earn opening-day jobs.

Though the Giants fan base is growing impatient waiting on the decision of free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, Zaidi continues to build the roster with a specific vision in mind. Solarte struggled with the Blue Jays last year due to inconsistent playing time and an oblique injury, but the Giants see value in his ability to play every infield position and even the outfield if a need develops.

A career .259 hitter, Solarte’s career splits are better from the left side of the plate than the right. Manager Bruce Bochy said he’ll primarily earn reps at second and third base, but he added the Giants came away impressed with Solarte’s defense at shortstop during a four-year run with the Padres from 2014-2017.

Zaidi said that like Solarte, Parra projects to earn playing time at multiple positions this spring. In the vast outfields of the National League West, the Giants can benefit from aligning Steven Duggar in center field and Parra in one of the corners.

Though fans would prefer to see Harper sign with the Giants and play right field, Zaidi is continuing to monitor the market while executing plans to upgrade the overall outfield depth. With dozens of free agents still available, Zaidi indicated the Giants are in a position to consider mid-spring trades should other clubs lose out on free agents they hope to acquire.

“We’ve had trade conversations with teams about certain players that started in 2018 that kind of are continuing now,” Zaidi said. “It’s a little bit of a function of the slow market but I think with anything that’s a hypothetical, it’s a good idea to have alternatives and not put all of your eggs in one basket.”

While the Giants’ first-year president of baseball operations has extended more than 20 players non-roster invites to big-league camp, Zaidi said it’s critical to find a balance between adding depth and providing players an opportunity to compete for major league jobs.

“We want competition, but we don’t want this to be a reality show or a tryout camp,” Zaidi said. “You try to draw the line between feeling good about the group you have but not going overboard in terms of numbers. Making sure that the guys here are getting the opportunity they were told they were going to have, that’s important to us.”

In other words, don’t expect many other newcomers unless current members of the roster find themselves headed out the door.

Though Zaidi hasn’t made any major moves to upgrade a Giants offense that finished 29th in runs scored and home runs last season, the Giants could trade from an area of team strength — like the bullpen — in order to add a corner outfielder with power.

Harper may provide the power the Giants so desperately need, but thus far, Zaidi has maintained an incredible amount of roster flexibility. Every free agent signed by the Giants this offseason has agreed to a one-year deal (Derek Holland has a club option for 2020), while non-roster invitees like Parra and Solarte aren’t even taking up 40-man roster spots yet.

Many of the players the Giants have acquired through waivers or free agency also possess minor-league options, meaning they can be shuttled back and forth from Triple-A to the major leagues freely this year.

At some point, a day will pass this spring when the Giants avoid making a roster move. At some point, Harper will sign with a major-league team. Whether it’s the Giants remains an uncertainty, but if Harper opts to play elsewhere, expect Zaidi to remain active.