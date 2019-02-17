2 from Windsor win medals at NCS boys wrestling championships

Many wrestlers from the Redwood Empire competed in Saturday’s North Coast Section wrestling championships, but in the end, Windsor High School stood out with two athletes winning their respective weight classes at the tournament at James Logan High School in Union City.

On Friday’s first day of competition, the Jaguars excelled and sent five wrestlers to Saturday’s finals.

Out of those five, three finished in the top five of their weight classes, with Trent Silva taking first place in the 145-pound division, Blake Frederickson grabbing first in the 113-pound class and Brennan Brown earning fourth in the 132-pound division.

Windsor’s Justin Campbell finished sixth in the 138-pound weight class.

Casa Grande’s Justin Naugle grabbed second place at 195 pounds. He defeated Kelseyville’s Bryan Carrillo in his first match of the day.

Two other wrestlers from the Redwood Empire who also earned second-place medals were Upper Lake’s Jose Fernandez III in the 132-pound class and Kelseyville’s Alex Garcia in the 160-pound class.

The Petaluma High School boys wrestling team also performed well, with Connor Pedersen taking third at 152 pounds, Colton Prieto taking fourth place at 160, Nick Trave taking fourth at 106 and Charlie Winter grabbing sixth at 113.

The Ukiah High School wrestling team, which also sent five competitors into Day 2, did not finish on top, but Wildcats wrestler Frankie Pomilia took third place in the 220-pound division, while teammates Ashton Stanley snagged fifth at 138 pounds and Adrian Alvarez finished sixth at 152. Ukiah’s Nathan Tyrell also finished fifth at 182 pounds.

Another top-five finisher from the Redwood Empire was Maria Carrillo’s Jose Sanchez, who took fifth place for the 113-pound weight class.

Healdsburg’s Marco Montanez finished sixth at 106 pounds and Cardinal Newman’s Ethan Kollenborn won sixth place at 182 pounds.

Girls NCS tournament

The Casa Grande high school team came out on top among local competitors at Saturday’s NCS wrestling championships at Albany High School.

The Gauchos’ Lillian McCoy took first place in the 235-pound class and Arora Viera went home with second place in the 143-pound division.

Another first-place winner was Upper Lake’s Adriana Lopez, who won the 121-pound class.

From Windsor High School, Carmen Perez captured second place in the 106-pound division and Dulce Chavez took third at 116.

Other standouts were Kelseyville’s Jasmin Clarke, who won second place at 189 pounds; Maria Carrillo’s Samantha Utter, third at 143; El Molino’s Hannah Ricioli, third at 150; and Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza, third at 189.