Barber: Did Giants’ Bruce Bochy speak too soon?

Today is not the day to recount the great moments of Bruce Bochy’s managerial career, or to debate whether he will one day be a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame (spoiler: he will), or who might succeed him in the Giants dugout.

Today is not the day for any of that, because the Giants have 30 games to play during spring training, three against the A’s in the preseason Bay Bridge Series and 162 more during the marathon of the Major League Baseball regular season.

All of which raises a question: Why did Bochy announce Monday that this will be his final season as manager?

To be sure, he can do pretty much whatever the hell he pleases at this point. When you take over a franchise that had won zero champions during 49 years in its current city, then proceed to claim three World Series titles in a five-year period, you have earned that right. But it doesn’t mean Bochy, or the Giants, won’t regret his candor.

I guess these early announcements are the trend. Kobe Bryant’s farewell tour in 2015-16 was an event unto itself. Dwyane Wade is in the midst of his. When he visited Oracle Arena on Feb. 10, Wade received a video tribute before the game, and Stephen Curry’s jersey afterward; he is more or less replaying that scene in 28 other arenas. Veteran MLB pitcher and Vallejo native CC Sabathia announced last week that 2019 will be his last season, too.

But it’s different for a player. Sabathia could struggle this season, get demoted to middle relief and finish with an ERA of 6.50. It would be a little sad to watch, but it wouldn’t affect his team, the New York Yankees, much.

It’s different for a manager or coach.

Last August, several outlets reported that Mike Scioscia was planning to retire as Los Angeles Angels manager at the conclusion of that season, though Scioscia refused to acknowledge it. Here’s what USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, one of the most respected commentators in baseball, wrote at the time: “Scioscia will be thrust into the spotlight these last six weeks, subjected to questions wherever he goes, listening uncomfortably to accolades, and will have folks debating on the airwaves whether he’ll be in the Hall of Fame, while other predict his successor.”

He might have been writing about Bruce Bochy in February of 2019, only with “weeks” replaced by “months.”

Managers and coaches like to offer variations of “I don’t want it to be about me.” Some of them might as well be chiseling life-size marble statues of themselves as they say it, they’re so disingenuous. Not Bochy. A soft-spoken man who spent his playing career as a backup catcher, he is the definition of humility.

But the lights of every camera in greater Phoenix were in Bochy’s face Monday after he made the announcement. Several acre-feet of ink were then used to capture the news, and to begin the prolonged assessment of the manager’s place in history.

That will be par for the course in 2019. Every road series will be another opportunity for local media to ask Bochy how he knew it was time to hang up his uniform, what his favorite baseball memories are and whether he thinks Guy Who Grew Up or Played or Coached or Managed in That City would be a suitable replacement in San Francisco.