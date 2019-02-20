Barber: Scooby Wright chasing dream with AAF's Arizona Hotshots

A funny thing happened when the Alliance of American Football played its inaugural games two weekends ago.

It was a slow news day in the sports world, and a lot of eyes drifted to the AAF, the spring league that is emerging as a potential feeder to the NFL. And people seemed to … actually … like it? I was following on Twitter, a platform that generally displays the empathy and enthusiasm of a Russian prison camp. But instead of goofing on and mocking the AAF, most observers praised the level of play, the light-handed officiating and even the uniforms.

I wondered if Philip Wright III, better known as Scooby, had noticed.

“I’m probably the wrong person to ask, because I hate social media,” he said over the phone with a gruff laugh. “I don’t really care what anybody says. I’m here to focus on ball and the stuff you can control.”

Yes, Scooby Wright’s football career has taken another twist. A man-among-boys at Cardinal Newman High School and a top-10 Heisman Trophy candidate at the University of Arizona, he got lost in the NFL numbers game. Wright spent most of the 2016 season on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, and played 14 games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016-17 before becoming a casualty of the Cardinals’ final cuts last September. He had a tryout with the New Orleans Saints later in the fall, but they didn’t offer him a contract.

Wright was back in Santa Rosa, working out at Complete Athlete on Cleveland Avenue, when the AAF called. He was eager to sign up. The new league used a geographical allocation of talent, and Scooby, with both college and NFL ties to the Grand Canyon State, was a natural for the Arizona Hotshots.

He took part in a tryout in mid-December and a minicamp shortly thereafter, then spent most of January at a training camp in San Antonio. It has been an accelerated timeline for a professional football team, and the early AAF games have reflected that, with some miscommunication on both sides of the ball.

Wright rotated at one of Arizona’s inside linebacker spots last Saturday, in a game against the Memphis Express. He isn’t dominating as he did in the Pac-12, but the punishing physicality emerged a couple times in the Hotshots’ 20-18 win. With 4:17 remaining in the second quarter, Wright drilled Memphis’ Zac Stacy at the sideline, knocking the former St. Louis Rams running back into a padded wall. And with 7 minutes left in the game, the linebacker collided with a guard trying to trap him, knocked the offensive lineman on his butt and tackled running back Terrence Magee after a 3-yard gain.

Wright makes no bones about his motivation. He is happy to be earning a paycheck playing the game he loves — standard (and non-guaranteed) AAF contracts reportedly pay $225,000 over three years — but his ultimate goal is to be back in the NFL.

He is not alone in this dream. Just about every player suiting up in the alliance is hoping to use it as a steppingstone to the league. The AAF is fine with that. In fact, it’s an explicit recruiting tool. Before Saturday’s game, as the players stretched on the field in Memphis, an NFL Network microphone picked up Hotshots coach Rick Neuheisel telling his men, “Come on, now. Let’s go after the resume.”