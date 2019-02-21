NCS soccer roundup: Montgomery girls, boys to play for titles

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 20, 2019

As the Montgomery girls soccer team took the field Wednesday night for its North Coast Section semifinal game against Northgate, last year’s result at this point wasn’t far from coach Pat McDonald’s mind.

A last-minute, 1-0 semifinal loss last year to Livermore dashed the Vikings’ hopes of a Division 2 title game.

But this year was different.

The No. 2 Vikings were the ones who pulled out a late-game winner, 2-1 over third seed Northgate of Walnut Creek, on a breakaway goal with two minutes left.

And it sets up a revenge match against Livermore, the top seed, at 7 p.m. Saturday in Livermore.

The winning play began on Northgate’s end, where freshman Boston Girman cleared a ball high, firing it almost to midfield.

“It was long. It went over everyone’s heads,” McDonald said.

Junior Abria Brooker tracked it down, outran three defenders for 35 or 40 yards and sprinted ahead to give herself space.

She slotted a goal low in the far post for the win.

“The loss last year in the semifinal where we played really well but lost in the last minute, that’s been eating at them for a year,” McDonald said.

Wednesday’s game for Montgomery was played at Santa Rosa High, since the Vikings’ new field isn’t ready yet.

Both teams started slowly in windy conditions, with no score at the half.

“We had two or three good chances in the first half that we didn’t convert, and they had a couple corners they didn’t convert either,” McDonald said.

Three minutes into the second half, though, Montgomery broke the deadlock.

Junior Christina Cawood sent a free kick into the box, where the Northgate goalkeeper couldn’t handle it cleanly, allowing Brooker to knock it in.

With 16 minutes left in the game, Northgate evened it when Montgomery misplayed a clearance and the ball bounced off the Broncos’ Natalie LaRue and into the net.

Girls Division 3

Fourth-seed Analy fought hard against host No. 1 Miramonte, but couldn’t push anything across, losing 1-0 in an NCS Division 3 semifinal.

Miramonte scored with about 8 minutes left.

“Credit to them, they’re a good team,” Analy coach Brittney Briones said. “They moved the ball really well, possessed really well. Our girls also did their best to move the ball and get stuck in. It could have gone either way.

“We played to the best of our ability and came up short,” she said.

Goalkeeper Kaija Bazzano, who had an outstanding season, made some clutch saves Wednesday. The one that slipped through was impossible to block, Briones said.

“It was slotted across the front, just a clinical goal,” she said.

Petaluma’s undefeated season came to a close at the worst possible time, in probably the worst way: losing a semifinal 3-1 on penalty kicks to reigning Division 3 champ Campolindo.

The Trojans took the lead on a Hannah Hermann goal, with an assist from Frances Goughnour, but trailed 2-1 at the half.

“In the second half, I moved a couple people around and we were dominating the beginning of the second half and got a goal back,” Petaluma coach Deegan Babala said. “There were definite periods of time where they’d be dominating for a few minutes, then we would.”

Petaluma evened the score after Lauren Hazel was fouled 25 yards out. Tessa Lambert took the free kick and buried it in the top corner of the net.

Campolindo won 3-1 on penalty kicks after the Trojans missed their first effort and their next two were right at the keeper.

“Maybe on another day the goalkeeper jumps the other way,” he said. “Obviously penalties is a horrible way to go out. But I told the girls, penalties are a wash. In my eyes, you’re still undefeated in open play.”

Petaluma won the Vine Valley Athletic League with an 11-0-1 record and finished 16-1-3 overall.

Girls Division 4

Top-seeded Cardinal Newman had little trouble with No. 4 Piedmont, running up a 3-0 leading and finishing off the Highlanders 5-1 in a semifinal at El Molino High School.

The victory puts Newman in the title game against No. 3 Marin Academy, which defeated No. 2 Branson 1-0 Wednesday.

Newman scored first against Piedmont and took a 2-0 lead at the half, adding another goal early in the second half. Piedmont grabbed one back about a minute later, but the Cardinals added two more to put the game well out of reach.

Five players scored for Newman: Biffy Tosti, Ella Wright, Izzy Wright, Keely Roy and Claire Hernandez.

Goalkeeper Paige Foster recorded 6 saves on 13 total shots from Piedmont.

Newman beat the Marin Academy team 1-0 in both teams’ first game of the season in November.

The title game is at 7 p.m. Saturday at El Molino.

Boys Division 2

The Montgomery boys maintained their undefeated record with a 4-0 win over Newark Memorial at Santa Rosa High, setting themselves up for a rematch of last year’s NCS Division 2 title game against Richmond.

The Vikings defeated Richmond in that game, 2-1, and advanced to the CIF NorCal Division 1 title game. Montgomery also won their only meeting this year, 1-0, in December.

“There’s no love lost, no secrets,” Vikings coach Jon Schwan said. “It’s been a long year and we’ve worked really hard. To be in an NCS final and undefeated, we’re definitely proud. But we need one more win.”

Newark came out strong, Schwan said, and the first 10 minutes were tenuous as each side tested the other.

Sophomore goalkeeper Emmanuel Padilla made a monster save about 6 minutes into the game that set the stage for the rest of the game.

“If he doesn’t make that, we’re having a different conversation,” he said of the diving parry.

Zack Batchelder scored 2 goals and added 2 assists, while Kevin Welch and Nathan Rodriguez added scores of their own. Montgomery led 3-0 at the half.

“At halftime, we were definitely confident, but they are an explosive team. They scored a lot of goals this year,” Schwan said. “I told the boys we haven’t won a darn thing. We’ve played 40 minutes, but we’re here to play 80.”

Saturday’s title game will be at 5 p.m. at Santa Rosa High.

The Vikings won the North Bay League-Oak Division with a 10-0 record and are 21-0-2 overall.

