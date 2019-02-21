NCS soccer roundup: Montgomery girls, boys to play for titles

As the Montgomery girls soccer team took the field Wednesday night for its North Coast Section semifinal game against Northgate, last year’s result at this point wasn’t far from coach Pat McDonald’s mind.

A last-minute, 1-0 semifinal loss last year to Livermore dashed the Vikings’ hopes of a Division 2 title game.

But this year was different.

The No. 2 Vikings were the ones who pulled out a late-game winner, 2-1 over third seed Northgate of Walnut Creek, on a breakaway goal with two minutes left.

And it sets up a revenge match against Livermore, the top seed, at 7 p.m. Saturday in Livermore.

The winning play began on Northgate’s end, where freshman Boston Girman cleared a ball high, firing it almost to midfield.

“It was long. It went over everyone’s heads,” McDonald said.

Junior Abria Brooker tracked it down, outran three defenders for 35 or 40 yards and sprinted ahead to give herself space.

She slotted a goal low in the far post for the win.

“The loss last year in the semifinal where we played really well but lost in the last minute, that’s been eating at them for a year,” McDonald said.

Wednesday’s game for Montgomery was played at Santa Rosa High, since the Vikings’ new field isn’t ready yet.

Both teams started slowly in windy conditions, with no score at the half.

“We had two or three good chances in the first half that we didn’t convert, and they had a couple corners they didn’t convert either,” McDonald said.

Three minutes into the second half, though, Montgomery broke the deadlock.

Junior Christina Cawood sent a free kick into the box, where the Northgate goalkeeper couldn’t handle it cleanly, allowing Brooker to knock it in.

With 16 minutes left in the game, Northgate evened it when Montgomery misplayed a clearance and the ball bounced off the Broncos’ Natalie LaRue and into the net.

Girls Division 3

Fourth-seed Analy fought hard against host No. 1 Miramonte, but couldn’t push anything across, losing 1-0 in an NCS Division 3 semifinal.

Miramonte scored with about 8 minutes left.

“Credit to them, they’re a good team,” Analy coach Brittney Briones said. “They moved the ball really well, possessed really well. Our girls also did their best to move the ball and get stuck in. It could have gone either way.

“We played to the best of our ability and came up short,” she said.

Goalkeeper Kaija Bazzano, who had an outstanding season, made some clutch saves Wednesday. The one that slipped through was impossible to block, Briones said.

“It was slotted across the front, just a clinical goal,” she said.

Petaluma’s undefeated season came to a close at the worst possible time, in probably the worst way: losing a semifinal 3-1 on penalty kicks to reigning Division 3 champ Campolindo.

The Trojans took the lead on a Hannah Hermann goal, with an assist from Frances Goughnour, but trailed 2-1 at the half.

“In the second half, I moved a couple people around and we were dominating the beginning of the second half and got a goal back,” Petaluma coach Deegan Babala said. “There were definite periods of time where they’d be dominating for a few minutes, then we would.”