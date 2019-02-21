Giants president Farhan Zaidi to lead search for Bruce Bochy's replacement

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The decision was not all that surprising, but the timing of it couldn’t have worked out better.

When Bruce Bochy announced Monday that the 2019 season will be his last as the manager of the Giants, it saved the future Hall of Famer from a season of speculation surrounding his job security.

It also gave Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi a head start in his quest to find the franchise’s 37th manager.

Shortly after Bochy revealed his plans, Giants CEO Larry Baer said Zaidi will lead the search for Bochy’s successor. Zaidi insists he’ll engage in a collaborative process, but for the first time in his career as a major league executive, he’ll have the final say on selecting a manager.

“There are going to be a lot of people who have input, there are going to be a lot of people who we’ll draw on their experience to bring names to the table,” Zaidi said Tuesday.

Zaidi has helped conduct a managerial search before, assisting Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman when the organization hired Dave Roberts in 2015. The new Giants executive learned valuable lessons during the process that led the Dodgers to Roberts, indicating that he now understands it’s imperative to begin the hunt without playing favorites.

“When we hired Dave, we had no idea at the beginning of the process that he was going to be the guy or that he would even be a finalist,” Zaidi said. “In my experience, the best way to wind up with the best candidate is to be very open-minded and not go into the process with any preconceived notions or favorites.”

The Giants have had just three managers since 1993 and Bochy has already received an open invitation to join his predecessors Dusty Baker and Felipe Alou as a special assistant with the organization when he steps down. Though it’s unclear if Bochy will advise Zaidi in the selection of his successor, Zaidi did say he plans to tap into those around him to determine what type of manager would fit the established culture.

“Within the Giants organization, there’s obviously a rich network of special assistants and people that have a lot of history in the organization,” Zaidi said. “So I think that group is going to be helpful in helping us understanding what the right type of personality or management style might be.”

While Zaidi said the Giants are in no rush to start vetting candidates, he also indicated he may not need to wait until the offseason to think about Bochy’s replacement. Zaidi also said he doesn’t necessarily need to hire a general manager before choosing the Giants’ next manager.

Though no one has contacted Zaidi about the opening yet, he said that through the years, he has made a number of contacts in the game who have struck him as managerial types.

“I think everybody just by virtue of their own experience has a list of people they’ve thought of and said, ‘Hey that guy could be a manager one day,’ or if I’m in a position, that’s someone I could think about,” Zaidi said.

Zaidi vowed to be thorough and open-minded throughout his search, which is unsurprising considering that’s the approach he’s brought to adjusting the Giants’ roster this offseason. Though several names will be floated throughout the year as potential successors to Bochy, Zaidi’s history as an executive suggests each candidate who interviews for the position will be afforded a fair chance to impress the club’s top decision-maker.